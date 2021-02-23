Live
News|Prison

More than 50 dead and dozens injured in prison riots in Ecuador

Officials said gun and knife battles between rival gangs erupted on Monday night in three different prisons in the country.

Members of the Ecuadorian Marine Force guard the Zone 8 Deprivation of Liberty Center in Guayaquil, Ecuador, on February 23, 2021 [Marcos Pin Mendez/AFP]
Members of the Ecuadorian Marine Force guard the Zone 8 Deprivation of Liberty Center in Guayaquil, Ecuador, on February 23, 2021 [Marcos Pin Mendez/AFP]
23 Feb 2021

Prisons in Ecuador were on high alert after more than 50 people were killed and dozens of others injured in three prison riots, police said on Tuesday.

According to authorities, riots erupted in prisons located in three cities Guayaquil, Cuenca and Latacunga. The violence was caused by disputes between rival gangs inside the prisons, officials said. Local media reported that prisoners were killed using guns and knives.

Police General Commander Patricio Carrillo said on Twitter on Tuesday that additional security forces were despatched to the prisons to regain control. Carrillo said the riots involved high-security prisoners.

“All the prisons at the moment have restriction and controls in place,” Carrillo wrote.

Translation: Given the events that occurred today in Guayas, Azuay and Cotopaxi @PoliciaEcuador is managing the control of them. At the moment there are reports of more than 50 dead. We will continue to inform …

The riots reportedly erupted on Monday night, after prisoners took prison guards hostage.

Local media reported that several ambulances were seen leaving the jails, and that as news of the riots was made public, dozens of prisoners’ relatives gathered outside the prisons to get more information on what was happening.

Exterior of Zone 8 Deprivation of Liberty Center in Guayaquil, Ecuador [Marcos Pin Mendez/AFP]
Images and videos circulating on social media showed inmates gathered on a prison rooftop with police officers on motorcycles and in patrol cars surrounding the prison.

In a tweet, Ecuadorian president Lenin Moreno said gangs had carried out “simultaneous acts of violence in several prisons in the country,” and that in coordination with the Minister of Government, Patricio Pazmino Castillo, police were working to regain control of prisons.

Translation: Criminal organizations carried out acts of simultaneous violence in several prisons in the country. The @PoliciaEcuador in coordination with the Minister of Government,@ppazminoec, are working to regain control of prisons in Guayaquil, Cuenca and Latacunga.

Prison riots and disputes between rival gangs frequently occur in Ecuador. Five inmates were killed in a brawl in a prison in Latacunga in December.

Source : Al Jazeera

Related

More from News

Snap back? US consumer confidence rises as COVID cases drop

United States retail sales surged in January, prompting economists to boost their first-quarter growth estimates to as high as a 6 percent annualised rate from as low as a 2.3 percent pace [File: Brendan McDermid/Reuters]

French actor Gerard Depardieu charged with rape, old case revived

Depardieu is among France's most well-known and controversial stars [File: Tobias Schwarz/AFP]

Guinea launches Ebola vaccination drive in country’s south

Guinea has recorded four confirmed and four probable cases, including five deaths, in the first resurgence of Ebola since the 2013-2016 outbreak [File: James Giahyue/Reuters]

Tiger Woods injured in serious car crash in California

Tiger Woods was involved in a single-vehicle accident in California on Tuesday [File: Ryan Kang/AP Photo]
Most Read

Trump may soon have to answer rape allegations under oath

Former United States President Donald Trump is facing two defamation cases involving sexual misconduct allegations that could move forward more quickly now that he is out of office [File: Cheriss May/Reuters]

US detains wife of Mexican drug cartel chief El Chapo

Coronel was charged on Monday in a one-count complaint with conspiring to distribute heroin, cocaine, cannabis and methamphetamines for unlawful importation into the United States [File: Kena Beantcur/AFP]

How Britain stole $45 trillion from India

Lord Louis Mountbatten, the last Viceroy of India, and his wife, Lady Edwina Mountbatten, ride in the state carriage towards the Viceregal lodge in New Delhi, on March 22, 1947 [File: AP]

Fear, silent migration: A year after anti-Muslim riots in Delhi

Muhammad's shop was first looted and then burned in last year's violence [Hanan Zaffar and Hasan Akram/Al Jazeera]