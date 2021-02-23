Live
News|Ebola

Guinea launches Ebola vaccination drive in country’s south

Inoculation campaign gets under way in Gouecke where several cases of the deadly disease have been detected.

Guinea has recorded four confirmed and four probable cases, including five deaths, in the first resurgence of Ebola since the 2013-2016 outbreak [File: James Giahyue/Reuters]
Guinea has recorded four confirmed and four probable cases, including five deaths, in the first resurgence of Ebola since the 2013-2016 outbreak [File: James Giahyue/Reuters]
23 Feb 2021

Guinea has launched an Ebola vaccination campaign to halt the spread of the deadly disease which hit the country’s south this month and has already caused several deaths.

The vaccination drive got under way on Tuesday in Gouecke, in the N’Zerekore prefecture where the first cases were detected on February  14, the World Health Organization (WHO) said, adding that the launch started with the vaccination of health workers.

“The vaccination uses the ‘ring strategy’ where all people who have come into contact with a confirmed Ebola patient are given the vaccine, as well as frontline and health workers,” the WHO said in a statement on Tuesday.

Ebola causes severe fever and, in the worst cases, unstoppable bleeding.

It is transmitted through close contact with bodily fluids, and people who live with or care for Ebola patients are most at risk.

The resurgence of the virus has alarmed governments in the region. A major outbreak could overwhelm health infrastructures already battling the coronavirus pandemic.

Guinea has recorded four confirmed and four probable cases – including five deaths – in the first resurgence of Ebola since the 2013-2016 outbreak that killed 11,300 people in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone.

During a ceremony outside a health centre in Gouecke, local government officials received jabs before a crowd of several dozen people.

A religious leader and preacher also encourage people to get immunised.

Guinea’s Health Minister Remy Lamah, who hails from the region, said he had spent the day trying to persuade local leaders to overcome their resistance to the vaccine.

“I think that in six weeks, we can be done with this disease,” Lamah told AFP news agency.

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies

Related

More from News

Tiger Woods injured in car crash in California

Tiger Woods was involved in a single-vehicle accident Tuesday in California [File: Ryan Kang/AP Photo]

UK agrees to EU request for more time to ratify Brexit deal

The agreement on trade, security and fisheries was signed on December 24, only days before the United Kingdom left the European Union’s single market and customs union [File: Bloomberg]

US Senate confirms Thomas-Greenfield as UN ambassador

Linda Thomas-Greenfield takes over as the US ambassador to the United Nations as the Biden administration seeks to restore the US global leadership [File: Greg Nash/Pool via Reuters]

Colombian army ‘false positives’ scandal: ‘No one listened to us’

A transitional peace court has concluded that more than 6,400 other civilians were extrajudicially killed by the Colombian military between 2002 and 2008 [Christina Noriega/Al Jazeera]
Most Read

Trump may soon have to answer rape allegations under oath

Former United States President Donald Trump is facing two defamation cases involving sexual misconduct allegations that could move forward more quickly now that he is out of office [File: Cheriss May/Reuters]

How Britain stole $45 trillion from India

Lord Louis Mountbatten, the last Viceroy of India, and his wife, Lady Edwina Mountbatten, ride in the state carriage towards the Viceregal lodge in New Delhi, on March 22, 1947 [File: AP]

US detains wife of Mexican drug cartel chief El Chapo

Coronel was charged on Monday in a one-count complaint with conspiring to distribute heroin, cocaine, cannabis and methamphetamines for unlawful importation into the United States [File: Kena Beantcur/AFP]

Fear, silent migration: A year after anti-Muslim riots in Delhi

Muhammad's shop was first looted and then burned in last year's violence [Hanan Zaffar and Hasan Akram/Al Jazeera]