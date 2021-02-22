Live
News|Migration

Libya: More than 150 migrants freed in raid on traffickers

Security forces arrested six traffickers who kept a house-turned-prison in Kufra and referred them to prosecutors.

As many as 156 migrants were rescued by Libyan authorities from human traffickers in the southeastern city of Kufra [Kufra Security Directorate/Facebook]
As many as 156 migrants were rescued by Libyan authorities from human traffickers in the southeastern city of Kufra [Kufra Security Directorate/Facebook]
22 Feb 2021

Libyan authorities say they have raided a secret prison in a southeastern city used by human traffickers and freed at last 156 African migrants – including 15 women and five children.

The raid in the city of Kufra took place on February 16 after a migrant managed to escape a house-turned-prison last week and reported to authorities that he and other migrants were held and tortured by traffickers there, the Kufra security bureau said.

Security forces arrested at least six traffickers and referred them to prosecutors for further investigation on Sunday, it said.

The rescued migrants, who were from Somalia, Eritrea and Sudan, were taken to a shelter where they were given food, clothes and blankets.

156 migrants were rescued by Libyan authorities from human traffickers in the southeastern city of Kufra [Kufra Security Directorate/Facebook]
The raid shows the perils that refugees and migrants face in conflict-stricken Libya, which has emerged as an integral transit point for African and Arab migrants fleeing war and poverty to Europe.

Libya descended into chaos following the 2011 uprising that toppled and killed longtime ruler Muammar Gaddafi. The country is split between an internationally recognised government based in the capital, Tripoli, and a rival administration in the country’s east.

Traffickers have exploited the chaos and often pack desperate families into ill-equipped rubber boats that stall and founder along the perilous Mediterranean route.

Thousands have drowned along the way, while others have ended up detained in squalid smugglers’ pens or crowded detention centres.

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies

Related

More from News

Copper rises over $9,000 as supply tightens in pandemic recovery

Investors are piling into copper on a bet that demand will surge in the coming years as governments unleash stimulus measures targeting renewable energy and electric-vehicle infrastructure [File: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg]

UN calls on Somalia to hold delayed polls ‘as soon as possible’

Friday's violence saw a small group of protesters attempt to march down the main airport road when shots rang out, sending them ducking for cover [AFP]

Petrobras shares drop as Brazil’s Bolsonaro slams pricing policy

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro replaced the state-controlled Petrobras's market-friendly CEO with a retired army general [File: Sergio Moraes/Reuters]

MBS: Saudi sovereign fund doubling assets in five years to $1.07T

The fund plans to invest 3 trillion riyals ($800bn) in new sectors over the next 10 years, Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler Prince Mohammed bin Salman said on Sunday [File: Reuters]
Most Read

What are the side effects of the COVID-19 vaccines?

[Muaz Kory/Al Jazeera]

Italian ambassador to DR Congo dies after WFP convoy attacked

Attanasio, 43, represented Italy in Kinshasa since 2017 [EPA]

How Britain stole $45 trillion from India

Lord Louis Mountbatten, the last Viceroy of India, and his wife, Lady Edwina Mountbatten, ride in the state carriage towards the Viceregal lodge in New Delhi, on March 22, 1947 [File: AP]

Iran lawmakers call for president’s prosecution over IAEA deal

Several lawmakers delivered fiery speeches in condemnation of the government’s deal with the IAEA [File: Vahid Salemi/AP]