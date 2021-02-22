Live
News

Dozens of whales strand at notorious New Zealand bay

Rescuers scramble to save 49 long-finned pilot whales at Farewell Spit Bay, the scene of at least 10 pilot whale strandings in the past 15 years.

A pilot whale and her calf lie in shallow waters during a mass stranding at Farewell Spit on February 11, 2017 [File: Marty Melville/ AFP]
A pilot whale and her calf lie in shallow waters during a mass stranding at Farewell Spit on February 11, 2017 [File: Marty Melville/ AFP]
22 Feb 2021

Rescuers were racing on Monday to save dozens of pilot whales that beached on a stretch of New Zealand coast notorious for mass strandings, wildlife officials said.

The Department of Conservation (DOC) said the pod of 49 long-finned pilot whales was found early on Monday at Farewell Spit, about 90 kilometres (55 miles) north of the South Island tourist town of Nelson.

By mid-afternoon, nine of the whales had died and more than 60 people were working to keep the survivors alive for an attempt to refloat them at high tide, the DOC said.

“Marine mammal medics will assist with refloating the whales and caring for them on the beach, keeping them cool and wet until they can be refloated,” a DOC spokeswoman said.

Farewell Spit is a 26-kilometre hook of sand that protrudes into the sea at Golden Bay.

It has been the scene of at least 10 pilot whale strandings in the past 15 years, the most recent in February 2017, when almost 700 of the marine mammals beached, resulting in 250 deaths.

Scientists are unsure about why the beach is so deadly, although one theory is that the spit creates a shallow seabed in the bay that interferes with the whales’ sonar navigation systems.

Source : AFP
More from News

Four Pakistani female aid workers shot dead by assailants

Tanzania’s president admits country has COVID-19 problem

Tanzania’s official number of coronavirus infections remains at just 509 but residents report many people have become ill with breathing difficulties [File: Ericky Boniphace/AFP]

In Pictures: Businesses shut as Myanmar protesters defy military

Demonstrators hold placards during a protest against the military coup in Yangon. Authorities have detained 640 people since the coup, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners [Lynn Bo Bo/EPA]

UAE unveils $1.36bn in arms deals at Abu Dhabi weapons show

A delegation visits the display of Halcon, a manufacturer of precision-guided systems, during the opening day of the International Defence Exhibition & Conference, IDEX, in Abu Dhabi [Kamran Jebreili/AP Photo]
Most Read

What are the side effects of the COVID-19 vaccines?

[Muaz Kory/Al Jazeera]

Protesters rally, businesses close in strike against Myanmar coup

Protesters take part in a demonstration against the military coup in Mandalay on February 22, 2021 [Stringer/ AFP]

How Britain stole $45 trillion from India

Lord Louis Mountbatten, the last Viceroy of India, and his wife, Lady Edwina Mountbatten, ride in the state carriage towards the Viceregal lodge in New Delhi, on March 22, 1947 [File: AP]

Iran, IAEA agree to nuclear inspection deal with less access

IAEA chief Rafael Mariano Grossi speaks to the media after returning from Iran on Sunday [Ronald Zak/AP]