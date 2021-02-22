‘Almost unbelievable’: US surpasses 500,000 COVID deaths

More than 500,000 people in the United States with coronavirus have died, according to Johns Hopkins University data, the highest death toll by far of any country in the world.

The country reached the harrowing tally on Monday, just about a year after the first known death was reported in the state of California.

US President Joe Biden, who will hold a moment of silence at the White House on Monday evening, issued a proclamation urging Americans to remember all those who died during the pandemic.

“As of this week during the dark winter of the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 500,000 Americans have now died from the virus,” Biden said in his statement.

“That is more Americans who have died in a single year of this pandemic than in World War I, World War II, and the Vietnam War combined. On this solemn occasion, we reflect on their loss and on their loved ones left behind. We, as a Nation, must remember them so we can begin to heal, to unite, and find purpose as one Nation to defeat this pandemic.”

In recent weeks, COVID-19 infection rates have started to drop as the Biden administration ramps up vaccinations and puts more public health restrictions in place to try to stem the spread of the virus.

But on Sunday, Dr Anthony Fauci, the country’s top infectious disease expert, said while case numbers are decreasing rapidly from a recent peak, Americans need to remain cautious as the US has not vaccinated enough people to get to herd immunity yet.

Dr Anthony Fauci said on Sunday that the US hitting the 500,000 deaths mark is ‘almost unbelievable’ [File: Patrick Semansky/Pool via Reuters] “We haven’t seen anything even close to this for well over 100 years, since the 1918 pandemic of influenza. It’s something that is stunning when you look at the numbers – almost unbelievable, but it’s true,” Fauci said in an interview with NBC’s Meet the Press programme.

“The slope that’s coming down is really terrific – it’s very steep and it’s coming down very, very quickly. But we are still at a level that’s very high,” he said.

“The baseline of daily infections is still very, very high … We want to get that baseline really, really, really low before we start thinking that we’re out of the woods.”

US legislators from both the Republican and Democratic parties will hold a moment of silence in Congress on Tuesday to mark the sombre tally of 500,000 coronavirus-related deaths.

Biden has pledged to take a more aggressive approach to get the pandemic under control than his predecessor, Donald Trump, who downplayed the threat of the virus and the need to enact strict public health guidelines.

He promised to administer 100 million coronavirus vaccine doses in his first 100 days in office, and he is pushing Congress to pass a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill that he says will provide much-needed assistance to hard-hit families.

On Sunday, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said the Biden administration also needs “to take a variety of steps to look at the previous administration’s response to the pandemic and what lessons we need to learn to make sure that never happens again”.

Sullivan also said the US wants to see a “credible, open, transparent international investigation led by the World Health Organization” into the pandemic.

The Biden administration has criticised China after reports surfaced that Beijing had refused to provide raw data to the WHO in the organisation’s probe into the origins of the virus.

US vaccinations

Meanwhile, as of Sunday, the US had distributed just over 75.2 million vaccines across the country, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

More than 18.8 million people had received two doses of the vaccine, while another 43.6 million had received one dose.

Al Jazeera’s Kristen Saloomey, reporting from Washington, DC, said Biden appears to be on target to meet his goal of inoculating 100 million Americans in his administration’s first 100 days.

But she said there have been some issues with getting jabs administered once the vaccine doses reach US states.

“There’s still a lot of people who need to get those vaccines and a lot of issues that need to be worked out, but the fatality rate and the infection rate here in the United States [have] fallen quite significantly in recent days, so there is reason to hope,” Saloomey reported.

In hard-hit California, Governor Gavin Newsom on Saturday said the state had administered more than seven million jabs.

#COVID19 UPDATE: We’ve now administered 6.93 million vaccines. One month ago we reported 24k cases. Today: 6,798 cases. One month ago we reported 9.9% positivity rate. Today: 3.1%. Hospitalizations are down 39%. ICUs are down 35%. Progress. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) February 19, 2021

On Friday, Newsom said California’s COVID-19 positivity rate was at 3.1 percent, down from 9.9 percent a month earlier, while hospitalisations and intensive care admissions were down to 39 and 35 percent, respectively.

“Progress,” he tweeted.