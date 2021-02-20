Live
News

Eswatini king recovers from COVID, thanks Taiwan for sending drug

King Mswati III says Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen sent antiviral medication, which he did not name, to help him recover.

King Mswati III said while the country awaited the arrival of vaccines, there was an antiviral drug that could be used to treat the illness [FILE- Jinty Jackson/AFP]
King Mswati III said while the country awaited the arrival of vaccines, there was an antiviral drug that could be used to treat the illness [FILE- Jinty Jackson/AFP]
20 Feb 2021

The king of eSwatini, formerly known as Swaziland, has said he recovered from COVID-19 and thanked Taiwan’s president for sending antiviral medication to help him.

The small southern African country, an absolute monarchy, is Taiwan’s only remaining diplomatic ally on the continent, and Taipei has provided large amounts of economic and other aid.

In a speech on Friday, King Mswati III said while the country awaited the arrival of vaccines, there was an antiviral drug, which he did not name, that could be used to treat the illness.

He said he had tested positive “for a couple of days” in the first week of January, but was now negative.

“I am grateful to the president of the Republic of China on Taiwan for sending through this medication to treat me,” he said, using the island’s formal name in the speech posted on the eSwatini government’s official Twitter account.

The 52-year-old king had not previously reported his coronavirus infection. He said the drug, which was administered through a drip, had allowed him to recover before he even had time to announce his hospitalisation.

Taiwan Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou said that upon hearing the king was infected, Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen arranged medical assistance for him.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is gratified to hear of the eSwatini king’s successful recovery under the joint care of Taiwanese and eSwatini medical staff,” she said.

The king could have been referring to Gilead Sciences, Inc’s antiviral drug remdesivir, which was conditionally approved in Europe in July for treating COVID-19 in adults and adolescents with pneumonia requiring oxygen support.

Taiwan also provisionally approved its use last year.

Using the slogan “Taiwan can help,” the government has been keen to showcase its assistance to other countries during the pandemic, donating face masks and other supplies.

The kingdom of eSwatini has recorded almost 17,000 coronavirus infections and 644 related deaths.

Its Prime Minister Ambrose Dlamini died in December after four weeks of treatment for COVID-19 in neighbouring South Africa.

China claims Taiwan as its own territory with no right to state-to-state ties. Only 14 countries now officially recognise the island’s government.

Burkina Faso was the last African country to switch to China in May 2018, leaving eSwatini alone in the continent to have diplomatic relations with Taipei.

Source : News Agencies

Related

More from News

Russia reports first case of human infection with H5N8 bird flu

The highly contagious strain is lethal for birds but has never before been reported to have spread to humans [File: Manjunath Kiran/AFP]

What is at stake in Niger’s presidential election runoff?

Niger is holding a second round of voting after no candidate received an absolute majority in the December 27 vote [File: Issouf Sanogo/AFP]

Israel paying millions to supply COVID-19 doses to Syria

An illustration picture shows a syringe with the webpage of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine [Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP]

Italy’s coastguard searches for survivors after migrant shipwreck

The IOM says at least 20,000 migrants died since 2014 while trying to reach Europe crossing the Mediterranean, including 161 this year [Alberto Pizzoli/AFP]
Most Read

Trump ally Erik Prince violated Libya arms embargo: UN report

Prince is the former head of private military contractor Blackwater [File: Jeenah Moon/Reuters]

It is time to end extractive tourism

In 2018, Thailand closed Maya Bay to tourists indefinitely until its ecosystem returns to its full condition [AP/Sakchai Lalit]

How Britain stole $45 trillion from India

Lord Louis Mountbatten, the last Viceroy of India, and his wife, Lady Edwina Mountbatten, ride in the state carriage towards the Viceregal lodge in New Delhi, on March 22, 1947 [File: AP]

Anti-Trump Republicans weigh forming new party

Post-impeachment, a rebellion is forming within the Republican Party against former President Donald Trump who remains popular with Republican voters [Evan Vucci/AP Photo]