Live
News|Coronavirus pandemic

Argentina health minister resigns over COVID vaccine scandal

Resignation comes after reports of people using connections to jump the queue and receive COVID-19 jabs.

Argentina's Health Minister Gines Gonzalez Garcia stepped down late on Friday amid a COVID-19 vaccination scandal [File: Matias Baglietto/Reuters]
Argentina's Health Minister Gines Gonzalez Garcia stepped down late on Friday amid a COVID-19 vaccination scandal [File: Matias Baglietto/Reuters]
20 Feb 2021

Argentina’s health minister has resigned after reports surfaced that people in the South American nation were using connections to jump the queue and receive COVID-19 vaccines.

In a statement posted on Twitter on Friday, Gines Gonzalez Garcia said individuals were able to sidestep proper procedure for vaccinations due to “unintended confusion” in his office while he was away.

“Responding to your express request, I present my resignation from the position of minister of health,” Garcia wrote in a letter addressed to President Alberto Fernandez, who had sought the minister’s resignation.

“I express my gratitude to the vast majority of the Argentine people for their commitment and support for the policies we implement to rebuild our federal health system, with greater equity, access and quality,” Garcia also tweeted.

The scandal broke after an Argentine journalist said he had received a COVID-19 jab after speaking directly to the minister.

Garcia will be replaced by one of his deputy ministers, Carla Vizzotti, who was responsible for securing the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, which the country has deployed since December.

Argentina gave priority to healthcare workers in its coronavirus vaccination programme and vaccinations for people over age 70 began on Wednesday in the province of Buenos Aires.

The country of 44 million people has reported more than two million cases of COVID-19 and 51,000 coronavirus-related deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

A woman receives a first dose of the Sputnik V vaccine, as Argentina continues its inoculation campaign in Buenos Aires on February 19 [Agustin Marcarian/Reuters]
Deliveries of COVID-19 vaccines have lagged far behind what Argentina initially hoped for, however. As of Wednesday, about 250,000 people had received two doses.

Argentina is not the only country in Latin America facing a coronavirus vaccine scandal, fuelling public anger and resentment.

Peru’s health and foreign affairs ministers resigned this month after reports surfaced that hundreds of government officials, including former President Martin Vizcarra, received jabs before vaccines were widely available.

Interim Peruvian President Francisco Sagasti said last week that 487 officials took advantage of their posts to secretly receive early inoculations.

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies

Related

More from News

UN: Tigray malnutrition ‘very critical’, response woefully poor

Thousands of people are believed to have died since fighting began, with hundreds of thousands forced from their homes and some 60,000 fleeing to neighbouring Sudan [File: Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah/Reuters]

In extreme Texas cold, Green New Deal turns into hot potato

A woman takes a selfie as snow falls over the Alamo, February 18, 2021, in San Antonio, Texas [Eric Gay/AP Photo]

Myanmar police kill 2 in bloodiest day of anti-coup protests

Rescue workers carry a wounded man in Mandalay [Reuters]

Biden approves disaster declaration for Texas amid deep freeze

Sid Snow, 72, stays overnight at a Salvation Army facility after winter weather caused electricity blackouts in Plano, Texas, on February 18 [Shelby Tauber/Reuters]
Most Read

How Britain stole $45 trillion from India

Lord Louis Mountbatten, the last Viceroy of India, and his wife, Lady Edwina Mountbatten, ride in the state carriage towards the Viceregal lodge in New Delhi, on March 22, 1947 [File: AP]

It is time to end extractive tourism

In 2018, Thailand closed Maya Bay to tourists indefinitely until its ecosystem returns to its full condition [AP/Sakchai Lalit]

Anti-Trump Republicans weigh forming new party

Post-impeachment, a rebellion is forming within the Republican Party against former President Donald Trump who remains popular with Republican voters [Evan Vucci/AP Photo]

Russia reports first case of human infection with H5N8 bird flu

The highly contagious strain is lethal for birds but has never before been reported to have spread to humans [File: Manjunath Kiran/AFP]