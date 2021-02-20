Three separate Kabul explosions kill 5, wound 2: Afghan police

It was not immediately clear what caused the blasts but a majority of attacks in recent months have been sticky bombs.

Three separate explosions in the Afghan capital Kabul killed at least five people and wounded two others amid a surge in violence in the war-torn country.

Kabul police spokesman Ferdaws Faramarz said the first two explosions took place 15 minutes apart and a third targeting a police vehicle occurred two hours later.

No group immediately claimed responsibility.

It was not immediately clear what caused the blasts. The majority of attacks in the capital in recent months have been sticky bombs – explosive devices with magnets that are attached to vehicles and detonated by remote control or timer.

The second explosion targeted a car in a northwestern Kabul neighbourhood in which national army soldiers were travelling, killing two soldiers. A civilian passer-by was also killed.

The third explosion destroyed a police car in western Kabul, killing two police officers.

Meanwhile, the first blast targeted a civilian car and wounded both travellers inside the vehicle.

Kabul police said investigations were under way.

Afghanistan has seen a nationwide spike in bombings, targeted killings and violence on the battlefield as peace negotiations in Qatar between the Taliban and the Afghan government have stalled.

The ISIL (ISIS) group’s local affiliate has claimed responsibility for some of the attacks, but many go unclaimed with the government putting the blame on the Taliban.

The armed group has denied responsibility for most of the attacks.