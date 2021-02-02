Live
News|Censorship

Twitter blocks accounts over India farmers protest on gov’t order

About 250 social media accounts and tweets temporarily blocked over ‘grave threat to public order’.

Twitter logo displayed on a phone screen in Tehatta, Nadia, West Bengal, India [File: Photo illustation by Soumyabrata Roy/NurPhoto via Getty Images]
Twitter logo displayed on a phone screen in Tehatta, Nadia, West Bengal, India [File: Photo illustation by Soumyabrata Roy/NurPhoto via Getty Images]
2 Feb 2021

Twitter on Monday temporarily blocked dozens of accounts and tweets in India at the Hindu nationalist government’s request, including those of a prominent news magazine and farmers staging mass protests in the capital.

An Information Technology ministry source told the AFP news agency the government had directed the social media giant to act against about 250 Twitter accounts and tweets that posed a “grave threat to public order”.

The accounts were blocked on Monday afternoon but were accessible again hours later.

Tens of thousands of farmers have been protesting since November 26 in camps on the outskirts of New Delhi against the deregulation of India’s agriculture sector.

One rally last week turned into a deadly rampage. Since then, police have detained dozens of farmers and a journalist who writes for Caravan magazine.

The magazine, some farmer activists and unions, some opposition leaders, an actor and an economist were among those whose Twitter accounts were blocked in India.

A Twitter spokeswoman said “it may be necessary to withhold access to certain content in a particular country from time to time” if “a properly scoped” request is made.

A spokesman for the farmers said their accounts “had not done anything wrong” apart from supporting the long-running protests.

The executive editor of Caravan, Vinod K Jose, said the blocking of their account was the “latest in a long list of targeted attacks” by authorities against the publication over their reporting.

Global media watchdog Reporters Without Borders slammed the suspensions, which it called a “shocking case of blatant censorship”.

“By ordering these blockings, the Home Affairs Ministry is behaving like an Orwellian Ministry of Truth who wants to impose its own narrative about the farmers’ protests,” the group said.

Since the violence last Tuesday, at least five criminal cases have been registered against journalists and an opposition politician, accusing them of sedition and conspiracy over their reporting and tweets on the rally.

India regularly uses internet shutdowns, most recently at the farmers’ protest sites, to limit information sharing during disturbances.

It blocked broadband internet in Indian-administered Kashmir for several months after cancelling the disputed region’s semi-autonomy in 2019.

On Reporters Without Borders’ 2020 press freedom index, India ranks 142nd out of 180 countries.

Source : AFP

Related

More from News

Indonesia: Lessons from the online classroom

The COVID pandemic has exposed the deep divides within Indonesian society with many schoolchildren lacking the technology needed to take part in online school [File: Hotli Simanjuntak/EPA]

Biden threatens sanctions after Myanmar military coup

Soldiers block the road heading to the parliament in the capital, Naypyidaw, on February 1 as the military mounted a coup [Maung Lonlan/EPA]

Iran’s Zarif proposes coordinated return to nuclear deal with US

Iran Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif says if US President Joe Biden's administration comes back into compliance with 2015 nuclear deal, 'Iran will be ready' [File: Carlo Allegri/Reuters]

Billionaire raffling off SpaceX flight to fund cancer research

Details of billionaire Jared Isaacman's ride in a SpaceX Dragon capsule are still being worked out, including the number of days the four people will be in orbit after blasting off from the United States [File: Chris O'Meara/AP Photo]
Most Read

Gang close to Bangladesh PM extracts bribes for state contracts

Why Myanmar’s military seized power in a coup

Min Aung Hlaing was appointed as commander-in-chief in 2011 as Myanmar began a transition to civilian government after five decades of military rule [File: Ye Aung Thu/ AFP]

No, America should not ‘accept and move on’

A supporter of US President Donald Trump holds a sign during a “Stop the Steal” protest after the 2020 US presidential election was called by the media for Democratic candidate Joe Biden, in front of the Arizona State Capitol in Phoenix, Arizona, US, November 7, 2020. [Jim Urquhart/Reuters]

Rising tension as Ethiopia and Sudan deadlocked on border dispute

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (left) and Abdel Fattah al-Burhan (right), head of Sudan's ruling council [File: Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah/Reuters]