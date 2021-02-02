Live
News

Tshisekedi supporters move to remove Kabila ally in DRC Senate

More than 60 senators reportedly demand the resignation of Kabila’s confidant and Senate Speaker Mwambe.

Incumbent President Felix Tshisekedi, left, had been forced to bargain over policies with Kabila, right, who maintained extensive control across state institutions and security services [File: Olivia Acland/Reuters]
Incumbent President Felix Tshisekedi, left, had been forced to bargain over policies with Kabila, right, who maintained extensive control across state institutions and security services [File: Olivia Acland/Reuters]
2 Feb 2021

Prosecutors and senators in the Democratic Republic of the Congo have reportedly launched new moves against the camp of former President Joseph Kabila just days after the removal of a prime minister loyal to him.

More than 60 of the Senate’s 100 members demanded the resignation of Kabila ally and upper house leader Alexis Thambwe Mwamba in a letter, seen by Reuters news agency, addressed to the office of the Senate and signed by Senator Valentin Gerengo M’vene.

Tuesday’s actions mark the latest move by allies of President Felix Tshisekedi to weaken his predecessor’s lingering power.

In recent months, Tshisekedi has chipped away at the influence of Kabila, with whom he had an awkward political alliance following a disputed 2018 election.

A longtime opponent of Kabila, who governed from 2001 to 2019, Tshisekedi won office by beating Kabila’s chosen successor in a vote observers said another opposition candidate had won.

However, the new president had been forced to bargain over policies with Kabila, who maintained extensive control across state institutions and security services.

The Senate petitioners’ letter did not explain why they want to remove Mwamba.

Two senators, who asked not to be identified, said the move was linked to corruption allegations, Reuters reported.

On Monday, prosecutors at the country’s top court had written to ask the upper house to allow an inquiry into its Speaker Mwamba for “embezzlement of public funds”, a letter, seen by the AFP news agency, revealed.

Mwamba is accused of having 2 million euros ($2.4m) and $1m delivered to his house on January 6, prosecutor Victor Mumba said in the letter to the Senate’s bureau, which oversees the affairs of the upper house.

The bureau replied that Mwamba “agreed to temporarily keep the funds at his home” for safekeeping, because of “turbulence” that day in the National Assembly, which is next door to the Senate.

The money was picked up the following day by the Senate treasurer, and returned to the Senate’s keeping, it said.

Mwamba’s fall would be the latest setback for Kabila loyalists following the resignation of pro-Kabila Prime Minister Sylvestre Ilunga Ilunkamba last month, after a successful censure motion in the National Assembly, where the majority of MPs appeared to rally behind Tshisekedi’s new Sacred Union of the Nation group.

The incumbent’s renewed bid to remove Kabila’s camp from DR Congo’s institutions notched up its first win on December 10, when MPs removed the National Assembly’s pro-Kabila speaker.

Source : News Agencies

Related

More from News

Elizabeth Warren to join US Senate committee on tax, trade policy

United States Senator Elizabeth Warren's appointment to the Senate Committee on Finance will give the Massachusetts Democrat more ability to exercise influence over tax increases, which are a key priority for President Joe Biden as he looks to raise levies on corporations and wealthy Americans [File: Bloomberg]

Hedge funds emerge mostly unscathed from Reddit trader drama

While the retail crowd can whip up a trading frenzy in a few stocks through its message board, the targets tend to be concentrated and relatively small [File: Tiffany Hagler-Geard/Bloomberg]

In Pictures: Old rivalries and new fighting in CAR

Women and children sit in the shade of a mango tree, in a Bouca IDP site. [Adrienne Suprenant/Al Jazeera]

Suspected Chinese hackers breach US government via SolarWinds bug

The software flaw exploited by the suspected Chinese group is separate from the one the United States has accused Russian government operatives of using to compromise up to 18,000 SolarWinds customers, including sensitive federal agencies [File: Kacper Pempel/Reuters]
Most Read

Gang close to Bangladesh PM extracts bribes for state contracts

The gangster, the general and the Prime Minister of Bangladesh

What next as Israel steps up attacks on Iranian forces in Syria?

‘Don’t feel sorry for Suu Kyi’: Rohingya refugees on Myanmar coup

Suu Kyi with Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, right, in this March 30, 2016 photo [Ye Aung Thu/AFP]