Live
News

Myanmar aerobics instructor dances through military coup

The video shows armoured vehicles driving behind the instructor, accidentally capturing the military coup-in-progress.

The military seized control of the country in the early hours of Monday [Screen grab/Twitter]
The military seized control of the country in the early hours of Monday [Screen grab/Twitter]
2 Feb 2021

Pumping her arms to an electronic beat, aerobics instructor Khing Hnin Wai appeared oblivious as a convoy of armoured vehicles drove by – accidentally capturing Myanmar’s military coup-in-progress in a surreal video that has now gone viral.

The PE teacher in Naypyidaw, Myanmar’s capital, posted footage of her workout to Facebook on Monday morning, gyrating and waving her arms to the tune of a dance track.

Unbeknownst to her, armoured vehicles and black SUVs swept right behind her by on the Royal Lotus Roundabout near the country’s parliament.

The military seized control of the country in the early hours of Monday, detaining de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other top officials in her party.

Army chief Min Aung Hlaing now has “legislative, judicial and executive powers” – a move that effectively returns Myanmar to military rule, halting the country’s 10-year dalliance with democracy.

The post soon went viral with more than 630,000 views on Facebook thanks to the bizarre juxtaposition of a power grab taking place set to a pulsating earworm.

“Before I heard the news (of the coup) in the morning, the video I made for the aerobic dance competition has become an unforgettable memory,” said Khing Hnin Wai.

Soon the video was being scalped and spread across social media platforms – one tweet containing the video had been viewed more than 11.7 million times 24 hours after it was posted.

But not all the attention has been favourable. Khing Hnin Wai took to Facebook again on Tuesday to defend herself.

“I wasn’t dancing to mock or ridicule any organization or to be silly… I was dancing for a fitness dance competition,” she wrote.

She added that she had often used the same picturesque spot to film her workouts, posting other videos to prove it.

“As it isn’t uncommon for Naypyidaw to have an official convoy, I thought it’s normal so I continued,” she wrote.

Source : AFP

Related

More from News

Brazil Congress elects Bolsonaro allies as new leaders

Brazilian Deputy Arthur Lira won in the first round of votes for speaker of the Chamber of Deputies by 302 votes [AFP]

UK house prices slip for first time since June, may fall further

A tax break designed to support the housing market had boosted demand, causing prices to surge [File: Matthew Childs/Reuters]

Pakistan court orders release of Daniel Pearl murder ‘mastermind’

Local media said Sheikh’s family will be allowed to visit him for nine hours a day [File: Getty Images]

Ocasio-Cortez recalls Capitol attack, calls for accountability

'I thought I was going to die,' Ocasio-Cortez said on social media [File: Andrew Kelly/Reuters]
Most Read

Gang close to Bangladesh PM extracts bribes for state contracts

Bangladesh bought spyware from Israeli surveillance company

The Israeli-made equipment bought by Bangladesh could be used to track hundreds of cellphones simultaneously.

Why Myanmar’s military seized power in a coup

Min Aung Hlaing was appointed as commander-in-chief in 2011 as Myanmar began a transition to civilian government after five decades of military rule [File: Ye Aung Thu/ AFP]

No, America should not ‘accept and move on’

A supporter of US President Donald Trump holds a sign during a “Stop the Steal” protest after the 2020 US presidential election was called by the media for Democratic candidate Joe Biden, in front of the Arizona State Capitol in Phoenix, Arizona, US, November 7, 2020. [Jim Urquhart/Reuters]