Top Bhutan general, judges detained in alleged overthrow plot

The three are accused of plotting to overthrow country’s top military officer by implicating him in a corruption scandal.

A top general and two judges in Bhutan have been detained by the police over an alleged plot to overthrow the country’s top military officer and chief justice.

Former Royal Bodyguard Commandant Brigadier Thinley Tobgay, Supreme Court Justice Kuenley Tshering and top district court judge Yeshey Dorji appeared in court after being detained at their homes.

The three have been accused of plotting to overthrow the country’s top military officer, Lieutenant General Batoo Tshering, by implicating him in a corruption scandal.

All were denied bail by the Thimphu district court and remanded in custody until a first formal hearing on February 27.

The allegations about the conspiracy to take over top jobs in the army and judiciary have rocked the tiny country of 750,000 people situated between India and China.

According to reports, Tobgay was alleged to have illegally obtained military documents on the procurement of vehicles from the United Nations.

The Bhutanese newspaper said that while the tender was handled publicly and fairly, the documents were to be used to undermine the position of the military number one.

Other reports said the plot was revealed to authorities by a woman detained a few months ago.