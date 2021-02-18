Live
News

‘They are no more’: Three missing K2 climbers declared dead

Thursday’s announcement brings closure to a dramatic tragedy on one of the most dangerous mountains to climb in the world.

K2 is referred to as 'killer mountain' [File: Seven Summit Treks/AFP]
K2 is referred to as 'killer mountain' [File: Seven Summit Treks/AFP]
18 Feb 2021

Three mountaineers who went missing in Pakistan earlier this month while attempting to scale the world’s second-highest mountain, K2, are now considered dead, according to Pakistani officials.

Thursday’s announcement brings closure to a dramatic tragedy on one of the most dangerous mountains to climb in the world.

Search efforts for the climbers – famous Pakistani mountaineer Ali Sadpara, Jon Snorri of Iceland and Juan Pablo Mohr of Chile – who went missing on February 5 were called off last week amid bad weather.

“All the weather experts, climbers and experts from the Pakistan army have reached the conclusion that a human being cannot live for that long in such harsh weather. That’s why we are announcing that they are no more,” said Raja Nasir Ali Khan, a provincial minister for tourism in Gilgit-Baltistan, where K2 is located.

Khan said the search for the bodies would continue.

“My family have lost a kind father and the Pakistan nation has lost a great, brave, and experienced mountaineer,” Sajid Ali Sadpara – son of Ali – told reporters after the announcement was made.

Translation: My beloved father Ali Sadpara and other mountaineers are not in this world any more. I request all you friends to pray for their souls.

Clouds, strong winds and snow had made previous search and rescue operations too dangerous – for mountaineers on foot as well as helicopters.

“I believe they scaled it [K2] but had an accident while coming down,” said Sajid, adding that he had hoped to join the group but could not because his oxygen tanks malfunctioned.

Karrar Haidri of the Pakistan Alpine Club told The Associated Press the climbers’ deaths were a great loss.

“We are very sad over the tragic demise of all the three climbers,” he said, adding that authorities had used helicopters and porters to try to recover the bodies but that even those efforts had failed.

K2, referred to as the “killer mountain”, had never been scaled in winter until last month when a Nepalese team reached the peak.

In winter, winds on K2 can blow at more than 200 km/h (125 mph) and temperatures can drop to -60C (-76F).

In one of the deadliest mountaineering accidents ever, 11 climbers died in a single day trying to scale K2 in 2008.

Source : News Agencies

Related

More from News

Top Bhutan general, judges detained in alleged overthrow plot

Former Royal Bodyguard Commandant Brigadier Thinley Tobgay, Supreme Court Justice Kuenley Tshering and top district court judge Yeshey Dorji appeared in court on Wednesday after being detained at their homes [File: Lillian Suwanrumpha/AFP]

US home construction starts falling for first time since August

A measure of confidence among United States homebuilders improved slightly in February amid strong demand conditions, even as rising construction costs related to lumber prices threaten to slow demand, a report from the National Association of Home Builders showed [File: Bloomberg]

Puerto Rico issues LGBTQ emergency declaration amid violence

Puerto Rico's 18-month state of emergency directs resources to government agencies to combat violence directed at women and girls and members of the LGBTQ community [File: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters]

US jobless claims unexpectedly rise to 861,000 amid chip shortage

Part of the increase in new claims for unemployment assistance in the United States could be related to the temporary closure of automobile plants due to a global semiconductor chip shortage [File: Chris Helgren/Reuters]
Most Read

It is time to end extractive tourism

In 2018, Thailand closed Maya Bay to tourists indefinitely until its ecosystem returns to its full condition [AP/Sakchai Lalit]

World’s oldest DNA sequenced from million-year-old mammoths

A reconstruction of the steppe mammoths that preceded the woolly mammoth, based on the genetic knowledge from the Adycha mammoth [Beth Zaiken/Centre for Palaeogenetics via AFP]

Mapping Mars: 7 graphics to help you understand the Red Planet

‘Wildly unfair’: UN boss says 10 nations used 75% of all vaccines

'Vaccine equity is the biggest moral test before the global community,' UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said [Eloisa Lopez/Reuters]