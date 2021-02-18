Live
News

‘On their heels’: Nigerian forces say kidnappers being tracked

Kidnappers abducted 42 people, including 27 students, three teachers and relatives of school staff.

Kidnappers abducted 42 people, including 27 students, three teachers and relatives of school staff [Kola Sulaimon/AFP]
Kidnappers abducted 42 people, including 27 students, three teachers and relatives of school staff [Kola Sulaimon/AFP]
18 Feb 2021

Nigerian security forces are tracking the armed gang that kidnapped more than 40 people from a school on Wednesday after President Muhammadu Buhari ordered a rescue operation.

The abduction in Kagara in central Niger State on Wednesday was the latest mass kidnapping in the country where criminal gangs, known as “bandits”, have stepped up attacks.

Heavily armed men in military uniforms raided the Government Science College in Kagara, killing one student and spiriting others into a nearby forest.

Kidnappers abducted 42 people, including 27 students, three teachers and relatives of school staff, according to Niger State officials.

“We are doing whatever we can to free the students and the teachers,” Niger State information commissioner Muhammad Sani Idris told AFP news agency.

“They are being pressed. We have security agents on their heels. We are hoping we will rescue the students in a very short time.”

Kidnappers have made no ransom request and authorities would not pay any, he said.

The Kagara school was closed up on Thursday and the town was quiet, an AFP journalist at the scene said.

In a separate incident, armed men attacked Gurmana, another town in Niger State, on Wednesday night, killing two people and abducting several others, said Ibrahim Audu Hussein, the spokesman for Niger’s emergency management agency.

A collection of student footwear was left behind after gunmen abducted students from the Government Science Secondary School in Kankara, in northwestern Katsina State, Nigeria on December 13, 2020 [File: Afolabi Sotunde/Reuters]
Al Jazeera’s Ahmed Idris, reporting from the capital Abuja, said kidnapping for ransom has now become a big business in Nigeria.

“From the north down to the country’s south, hundreds of Nigerians are abducted every week for ransom,” he said.

“Despite military offensives, the problem continues to grow. Although there are no official statistics, it is estimated $20m was paid in ransom money to kidnappers last year in a country – Africa’s largest economy – where poverty is on the rise.”

The latest mass abduction came just two months after 300 students were kidnapped from a school in Kankara in nearby Katsina, Buhari’s home state, while the president was visiting the region.

The boys were later released after negotiations with government officials, but the incident triggered outrage and memories of the kidnappings of Nigerian schoolgirls by armed fighters in Dapchi and Chibok that shocked the world.

Out of the some 270 girls who were kidnapped by the Boko Haram group from Chibok, at least 100 are still unaccounted for.

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies

Related

More from News

Dining woes: Canada’s restaurants suffer worst year on record

Although coronavirus lockdowns and restrictions have started to ease, Canada's food industry is likely to face an uphill battle until consumers are comfortable going out without the fear of catching COVID-19 [File: Cole Burston/Bloomberg]

Walmart expects full-year sales to slow as US COVID lockdowns end

Walmart missed expectations for fourth-quarter profits as it took on about $1.1bn in coronavirus pandemic-related costs such as higher wages and bonuses for employees and costs related to keeping its US stores clean [File: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters]

Macron urges US, EU to rapidly divert COVID vaccines to Africa

Macron said moves by European nations and the US to rapidly divert a small share of their stocks would not hinder mass vaccination efforts in those countries [File: Philippe Wojazer/Reuters]

Algeria trial opens over kidnapping and murder of French tourist

Francoise Grandclaude leaves the Algerian Dar Al-Baida tribunal in the capital, Algiers, on February 18, 2021, following the trial of a man accused of murdering her partner, Herve Gourdel [Ryad Kramdi/AFP]
Most Read

It is time to end extractive tourism

In 2018, Thailand closed Maya Bay to tourists indefinitely until its ecosystem returns to its full condition [AP/Sakchai Lalit]

World’s oldest DNA sequenced from million-year-old mammoths

A reconstruction of the steppe mammoths that preceded the woolly mammoth, based on the genetic knowledge from the Adycha mammoth [Beth Zaiken/Centre for Palaeogenetics via AFP]

‘Wildly unfair’: UN boss says 10 nations used 75% of all vaccines

'Vaccine equity is the biggest moral test before the global community,' UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said [Eloisa Lopez/Reuters]

Mapping Mars: 7 graphics to help you understand the Red Planet