Live
News|Coronavirus pandemic

Erdogan: Turkey to start lifting COVID curbs in March

Turkey’s president says a plan on reopening cafes and restaurants, shut down for months, is to be announced soon.

Turkey imposed curfews, weekend lockdowns and other curbs in December in the face of rising cases [File: Reuters]
Turkey imposed curfews, weekend lockdowns and other curbs in December in the face of rising cases [File: Reuters]
18 Feb 2021

Turkey will begin a gradual return to normal life on a province-by-province basis from March, according to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who added that nationwide weekend COVID-19 lockdowns would be lifted in some provinces based on infection rates.

Turkey imposed curfews, weekend lockdowns and other curbs in December as cases rose sharply. It plans to reopen schools nationwide on March 1 and its vaccination programme has so far administered shots to nearly 5.7 million people using shots developed by China’s Sinovac Biotech Ltd.

Speaking after a cabinet meeting in Ankara on Wednesday, Erdogan said a plan on reopening cafes and restaurants, which have been shut down for months, would be announced in the days and urged citizens to continue abiding by the measures.

“We will categorise our provinces as low, medium, high, and very high risk based on infection and vaccination rates. As of March, we are beginning the gradual normalisation period,” he said.

“We are gradually lifting lockdowns restrictions, starting with the weekends, based on infection, vaccination and other criteria in provinces,” Erdogan said, adding that the road map for the normalisation and return to schools would be evaluated again in the coming weeks.

Turkey has so far reported more than 2.6 million cases and nearly 27,000 deaths from COVID-19 since the outbreak began in March of last year. Although vaccinations began last month, new daily cases have lingered between 6,000 and 8,000, causing concern.

Erdogan said he believed March would be a month in which Turkey “makes great advancements in terms of vaccination” and added that Ankara was making the necessary arrangements for the procurement of doses.

“We are in a position where we can stop this nuisance from being a threat by showing a bit more patience, with a bit more sacrifice,” he said.

Source : News Agencies

Related

More from News

How will China deal with Myanmar’s generals after coup?

Demonstrators display placards accusing China for supporting Myanmar's military during a protest against the recent coup outside the Chinese Embassy in Yangon, Myanmar Thursday, February 11, 2021 [AP]

Nearly 500 detained in Myanmar, hackers target military websites

Protesters poured onto Yangon's streets again on Thursday, undeterred by mounting arrests or the risk of violence [AP Photo]

A day in the life of a New York retail stock investor

US day trader Pablo Batista, 25, says temporary limits placed by trading platforms on trades in GameStop shares 'left a sour taste in a lot of people's mouths' [Simon Tate/Al Jazeera]

World’s oldest DNA sequenced from million-year-old mammoths

A reconstruction of the steppe mammoths that preceded the woolly mammoth, based on the genetic knowledge from the Adycha mammoth [Beth Zaiken/Centre for Palaeogenetics via AFP]
Most Read

Project Force: Is India a military superpower or a Paper Tiger?

‘Wildly unfair’: UN boss says 10 nations used 75% of all vaccines

'Vaccine equity is the biggest moral test before the global community,' UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said [Stephane Mahe/Reuters]

Broken news: Facebook blocks Australia pages in dispute over law

Australians woke up on Thursday to discover they could no longer share or view news on Facebook as the platform resists government moves to force it to share revenue with publishers [Reuters]

Experts puzzled by dramatic fall in coronavirus cases in India

With the reasons behind India's success unclear, experts are concerned that people will let down their guard [Amit Dave/Reuters]