Cruz blasted for reportedly flying to Cancun amid Texas freeze

Senator Ted Cruz comes under fire from Texans after reports that he left struggling state for warmer Mexico.

US Senator Ted Cruz faced widespread criticism on social media on Thursday after a journalist claimed images showed Cruz flying to a resort in Cancun, Mexico, while his home state of Texas struggled through a deadly deep freeze.

“Just confirmed @SenTedCruz and his family flew to Cancun tonight for a few days at a resort they’ve visited before. Cruz seems to believe there isn’t much for him to do in Texas for the millions of fellow Texans who remain without electricity/water and are literally freezing”, former MSNBC anchor David Shuster tweeted shortly after midnight.

The Associated Press news agency reported Cruz went with his family for a long-planned trip to Cancun and was expected to return immediately, citing a source with direct knowledge of the situation who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

A woman carries bottled water she received from a warming centre and shelter after record-breaking winter temperatures, as local media report most residents are without electricity, in Galveston, Texas [Adrees Latif/Reuters] The Houston Police Department confirmed Cruz’s presence at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston on Wednesday, according to USA Today.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said in a statement “HPD officers monitored his movements through the terminal” after his staff asked for their assistance.

Cruz’s office did not respond to requests for comment from the Associated Press or Reuters news agencies.

Continuing cold

Hundreds of thousands of people in Texas woke up on Thursday to a fourth day without power and heat, as a water crisis was unfolding after winter storms wreaked havoc on the state’s power grid and utilities.

A water bucket is filled as others wait in near-freezing temperatures to use a hose from a public park tap on Thursday, February 18, 2021, in Houston [David J Phillip/AP Photo Texas officials ordered seven million people – one-quarter of the population of the nation’s second-largest state – to boil tap water before drinking it, after days of record low temperatures that damaged infrastructure and froze pipes.

The order caused some on social media to question how this is possible, given the lack of power and water.

And yes, it is a terrible reality that people are being asked to boil water they do not have with power they do not have. https://t.co/l6GVuxrzZQ — Tony Plohetski (@tplohetski) February 18, 2021

In Austin, some hospitals faced a loss in water pressure and in some cases, heat.

The winter weather has been responsible for at least 24 deaths across the US.

Cruz was a leading Republican voice even before he ran for president in 2016. In more recent years, he has positioned himself as a key ally of former President Donald Trump with an eye towards a potential second White House bid in 2024.

The Texas senator, who once described Trump as a “pathological liar,” championed Trump’s call to block the certification last month of Democrat Joe Biden’s election victory.

That stand led to calls for Cruz’s resignation after a violent mob stormed the Capitol as Congress was affirming Biden’s win.

Cruz’s office dismissed the criticism.

“The left – and some grifters on the right – are consumed by partisan anger and rage,” his office said in a written statement earlier in the month. “Sen. Cruz will continue to work for 29 million Texans in the Senate.”

Cruz previously faced a challenge for his seat from Democrat Beto O’Rourke in 2018. Cruz beat O’Rourke 50.9 to 48.3 percent. It was the closest Texas Senate race since 1978, a surprising result for the deeply Republican state.

The controversy over the storm quickly became fodder for the nascent 2022 election battle for congressional seats in Texas, though Cruz will not be up for re-election until 2024.

“Texas, you deserve so much better! Upgrade your representation starting in ’22!” Democratic National Committee Chairman Jaime Harrison tweeted.