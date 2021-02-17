UN warns of Myanmar violence, as protesters create gridlock

Protesters urge huge turnout on Wednesday to shatter coup leaders’ claims that they have widespread public support.

Tom Andrews, the United Nations’ special rapporteur on human rights in Myanmar, has said he is “terrified” of an escalation in violence in Myanmar as protesters calling on the military to leave on Wednesday stepped up their campaign of mass disobedience against the coup.

Protesters are calling for big rallies on Wednesday to shatter the army’s claims that it has widespread backing for the February 1 coup and that many people supported its move to seize power from civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, who was returned to office in a landslide in elections held in November.

The UN’s Andrews said that he had received reports of troop movements around the country and was worried the protesters were facing real danger.

“I fear that Wednesday has the potential for violence on a greater scale in Myanmar than we have seen since the illegal takeover of the government on February 1,” Andrews said in a statement.

“I am terrified that given the confluence of these two developments – planned mass protests and troops converging – we could be on the precipice of the military committing even greater crimes against the people of Myanmar.”

As internet networks came back to life after a third nightly blackout in a row, protests appeared to be attracting more people than in recent days in Yangon, the country’s biggest city.

Social media users shared pictures of mass “breakdowns” in Yangon with vehicles stopped on roads and junctions, some with their bonnets raised in an act of civil disobedience – and their drivers at a loss to explain the problem.

People are saying their cars have collectively broke down near central bank. When asked by police, the owners say their cars appear to suffer from MAL-itis, a mysterious disease spreading through the nation since Feb 1. #CDM #CivilDisobedienceMovement #WhatsHappeninglnMyanmar pic.twitter.com/1F9R8X92xg — Civil Disobedience Movement (@cvdom2021) February 17, 2021

Record breaking number of Yangon’s cars participating in the civil disobedience movement of blocking the roads claiming engine error, shortage of petrol etc. #WhatsHappeningInMyanmar #Feb17Coup pic.twitter.com/WLZYH7ah9u — Hnin Zaw (@hninyadanazaw) February 17, 2021

Myanmar’s military has a history of violence and impunity during the decades that it ruled the country before the transition to democracy began 10 years ago.

Armed forces chief Min Aung Hlaing, who led the coup, also directed the 2017 crackdown on the Rohingya in the western state of Rakhine, which the United Nations has said was carried out with “genocidal intent”.

“The security forces’ approach could take an even darker turn fast,” the International Crisis Group warned in a briefing released on Wednesday. “Soldiers and armoured vehicles have begun to reinforce the police lines and, should the generals become impatient with the status quo, could easily become the sharp end of a bloody crackdown, as has happened in the past.”

At a news conference on Tuesday, the generals claimed they had not staged a coup and that their actions were necessary because of fraud in the November election. Those claims have been rejected by the elections commission, whose officials are among hundreds of people the generals have detained since seizing power.

The military insisted they would hold new elections without saying when the polls might take place.

Demonstrators on the streets of Yangon on Wednesday morning [Stringer/Reuters] In 1990, the military refused to accept the result after Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD), then a newly-formed party, swept the elections.

It also used force against protesters in 1988, and in 2007, when a hike in fuel prices triggered mass protests led by Buddhist monks.

Aung San Suu Kyi has not been seen since she was detained on February 1 and is thought to be under house arrest. On Tuesday, she was charged with breaching COVID-19 regulations while campaigning for the elections.