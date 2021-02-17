Live
News|Politics

UN warns of Myanmar violence, as protesters create gridlock

Protesters urge huge turnout on Wednesday to shatter coup leaders’ claims that they have widespread public support.

Mass 'breakdowns' are the latest twist in Myanmar's protests against the February 1 coup [Stringer/Reuters]
Mass 'breakdowns' are the latest twist in Myanmar's protests against the February 1 coup [Stringer/Reuters]
17 Feb 2021

Tom Andrews, the United Nations’ special rapporteur on human rights in Myanmar, has said he is “terrified” of an escalation in violence in Myanmar as protesters calling on the military to leave on Wednesday stepped up their campaign of mass disobedience against the coup.

Protesters are calling for big rallies on Wednesday to shatter the army’s claims that it has widespread backing for the February 1 coup and that many people supported its move to seize power from civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, who was returned to office in a landslide in elections held in November.

The UN’s Andrews said that he had received reports of troop movements around the country and was worried the protesters were facing real danger.

“I fear that Wednesday has the potential for violence on a greater scale in Myanmar than we have seen since the illegal takeover of the government on February 1,” Andrews said in a statement.

“I am terrified that given the confluence of these two developments – planned mass protests and troops converging – we could be on the precipice of the military committing even greater crimes against the people of Myanmar.”

As internet networks came back to life after a third nightly blackout in a row, protests appeared to be attracting more people than in recent days in Yangon, the country’s biggest city.

Social media users shared pictures of mass “breakdowns” in Yangon with vehicles stopped on roads and junctions, some with their bonnets raised in an act of civil disobedience – and their drivers at a loss to explain the problem.

Myanmar’s military has a history of violence and impunity during the decades that it ruled the country before the transition to democracy began 10 years ago.

Armed forces chief Min Aung Hlaing, who led the coup, also directed the 2017 crackdown on the Rohingya in the western state of Rakhine, which the United Nations has said was carried out with “genocidal intent”.

“The security forces’ approach could take an even darker turn fast,” the International Crisis Group warned in a briefing released on Wednesday. “Soldiers and armoured vehicles have begun to reinforce the police lines and, should the generals become impatient with the status quo, could easily become the sharp end of a bloody crackdown, as has happened in the past.”

At a news conference on Tuesday, the generals claimed they had not staged a coup and that their actions were necessary because of fraud in the November election. Those claims have been rejected by the elections commission, whose officials are among hundreds of people the generals have detained since seizing power.

The military insisted they would hold new elections without saying when the polls might take place.

Demonstrators on the streets of Yangon on Wednesday morning [Stringer/Reuters]
In 1990, the military refused to accept the result after Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD), then a newly-formed party, swept the elections.

It also used force against protesters in 1988, and in 2007, when a hike in fuel prices triggered mass protests led by Buddhist monks.

Aung San Suu Kyi has not been seen since she was detained on February 1 and is thought to be under house arrest. On Tuesday, she was charged with breaching COVID-19 regulations while campaigning for the elections.

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies

Related

More from News

Japan’s ruling party wants women – not their views – at meetings

Women in traditional costumes walk beneath decorations for the upcoming new year, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak in Tokyo, Japan [File: Kim Kyung Hoon/ Reuters]

New Zealand troops to leave Afghanistan after 20-year deployment

New Zealand had deployed more than 3,500 defence and other agency personnel to the country since the US-led invasion in 2001 [File: Mohammad Bashir/AP]

UN condemns ‘reckless’ Iraq rocket attack as US weighs response

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi said that 'the terrorist act that targeted the Kurdistan region aimed to create chaos' [Azad Lashkari/Reuters]

North Korea ‘tried to hack’ Pfizer for COVID-19 vaccine

Digital espionage directed at health agencies, vaccine scientists and pharmaceutical makers has surged during the COVID-19 pandemic [File: Wael Hamzah/EPA]
Most Read

Trump lashes out at McConnell as Republican rift deepens

While Mitch McConnell voted to acquit Trump in the Senate impeachment trial, McConnell says Trump is 'practically and morally responsible' for US Capitol riot last month [File: Leah Millis/Reuters]

Experts puzzled by dramatic fall in coronavirus cases in India

With the reasons behind India's success unclear, experts are concerned that people will let down their guard [Amit Dave/Reuters]

Nobel Peace Prize 2021: The case against Jared Kushner

Senior White House adviser Jared Kushner speaks to reporters at the guest house next to the royal palace in Rabat, Morocco on December 22, 2020 [File: AP/Abdeljalil Bounhar]

Wife of N Korea’s Kim appears in public for first time in a year

Ri Sol Ju watches a performance with her husband, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. It is her first appearance in a year [KCNA via Reuters]