Live
News|Politics

French MPs approve controversial ‘anti-separatism’ bill

National Assembly legislators sign off on draft law which critics say will unfairly target France’s Muslim population.

About 200 people demonstrated in Paris on Sunday against the bill [File: Geoffroy Van Der Hasselt/AFP]
About 200 people demonstrated in Paris on Sunday against the bill [File: Geoffroy Van Der Hasselt/AFP]
16 Feb 2021

French MPs have approved a controversial bill the government says will strengthen the country’s secular principles, but critics argue could harm civil rights, especially those of the 5.7-million-strong Muslim community.

The vote on Tuesday on the so-called “anti-separatism” bill, brought forward by President Emmanuel Macron, paves the way for it to be passed into law within months.

Legislators in the lower house National Assembly, which is dominated by Macron’s centrist La République En Marche ! (LREM) party, voted 347 to 151 in favour of the bill with 65 abstaining.

The legislation will now be passed up to France’s upper house, the conservative-led Senate. The Senate has the power to amend the bill but is expected to greenlight it.

“It’s an extremely strong secular offensive,” Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin told RTL radio ahead of the vote Tuesday. “It’s a tough text … but necessary for the republic.”

Among the more than 70 separate articles, the law expands the ability of the state to close places of worship and religious schools, as well as to ban preachers it considers “extremist”.

Amid concerns about the foreign funding of mosques, it requires religious groups to declare large foreign donations and have their accounts certified.

It comes with presidential elections looming next year and with decades-long divisions about the integration of France’s large Muslim population.

‘Counter-society’

Macron and Darmanin in particular have been accused of pandering to far-right voters by exaggerating the danger of groups it brands “Islamist” in the often-marginalised immigrant communities found in French suburbs.

The government counters that the threat is real, pointing to repeated attacks and what Macron called the development of a “counter-society” that rejects secularism, equality and other French values and laws.

With campaigning ahead of presidential and parliamentary elections already heating up, the right-wing opposition Republicans (LR) party and the far-right National Rally have both said the bill does not go far enough.

They have called for restrictions on the wearing of the veil known as hijab, which they both view as a manifestation of Islamism, rather than an expression of cultural identity or religious piety.

The government has rejected calls for a wider headscarf ban, but the law will expand the demand for “religious neutrality” in clothing to people working for private companies carrying out public services.

Critics say Macron is seeking to harden his record on hardline Islam and security ahead of a likely re-match with far-right leader Marine Le Pen in next year’s election.

He pushed an initiative recently to ask eight federations representing Muslims in France to sign a 10-point “charter of principles”, which three refused.

The 43-year-old head of state is also accused of doing too little to counter discrimination and racism, though a new law and funding has been promised to help marginalised communities.

About 200 people demonstrated in Paris on Sunday against the bill, accusing it of “reinforcing discrimination against Muslims”.

In January, a group of academics and campaigners wrote in the newspaper Liberation that the law was “an unprecedented blow” to religious freedom and the freedom to form associations.

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies

Related

More from News

LAPD probes ‘cruel’ George Floyd photo, murder trial weeks away

A memorial to George Floyd, who died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into his neck seen on June 25, 2020 [File: Nicholas Pfosi/Reuters]

Could Catalonia try to break away from Spain again?

Biden extends foreclosure moratorium for struggling US homeowners

Keeping Americans in their homes is a key priority for President Joe Biden and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who have repeatedly cited the Great Recession of 2007-2009 — which saw a wave of foreclosures — as evidence of what happens when the government does not provide enough stimulus [File: Paul Sakuma/AP Photo]

Bristol Myers Squibb, Sanofi to pay $834m in Plavix case

Bristol Myers Squibb and Sanofi, which produced Plavix in a partnership, vowed to appeal the judge's ruling in the United States, saying the decision was 'unsupported by the law and at odds with the evidence at trial' [File: Regis Duvignau/Reuters]
Most Read

Experts puzzled by dramatic fall in coronavirus cases in India

With the reasons behind India's success unclear, experts are concerned that people will let down their guard [Amit Dave/Reuters]

Kent variant may be 70 percent more deadly: UK study

The United Kingdom has recorded more than four million cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic erupted [Hannah McKay/Reuters]

Iraqi armed group vows more attacks on ‘American occupation’

A roof damaged after a barrage of rockets hit in and near Erbil International Airport last night in Erbil, Iraq [Azad Lashkari/Reuters]

Saudi woman handed death sentence for killing Bangladeshi maid

Bangladeshi women workers have faced torture, sexual abuse and other forms of exploitation in Saudi Arabia [File: Munir Uz Zaman/AFP]