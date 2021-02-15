Live
News|Conflict

Syrian air defences ‘intercept Israeli aggression over Damascus’

Syrian army says Israeli military jets flew over the Golan Heights to hit targets on the edge of Damascus.

Israeli soldiers walk next to a tank in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights near the Israel-Syria frontier August 3, 2020 [File: Ronen Zvulun/ Reuters]
Israeli soldiers walk next to a tank in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights near the Israel-Syria frontier August 3, 2020 [File: Ronen Zvulun/ Reuters]
15 Feb 2021

Syria’s army said on Monday the country’s air defences intercepted “Israeli aggression” over the capital, Damascus, in the latest stepped-up bombing of Iranian targets inside the country over the last two months.

State media did not give details of what was hit by the Israeli air force.

Israeli military planes flew over the Golan Heights to hit targets on the edge of the capital, an army statement said, without mentioning casualties but adding most of the missiles had been brought down.

“Our air defences are continuing to repel the Israeli missile attacks over the skies of the capital,” the Syrian army said in a statement.

A Syrian military defector said the bombing raids hit a considerable army division in the town of Kiswa, almost 14 kilometres (8.7 miles) south of the capital, in a sprawling area where Iranian-backed militias have a dominant presence.

Witnesses heard large explosions on the southern edge of Damascus, residents said.

Israel’s armed forces did not immediately comment on the latest raid, but its senior military officials have acknowledged the escalating attacks inside Syria aimed to end Tehran’s military presence in Syria.

Israel’s Defence Force Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi said at the end of last year that his country’s missile strikes had “slowed down Iran’s entrenchment in Syria,” hitting more than 500 targets in 2020.

Western intelligence sources say Iran’s military influence has expanded in Syria in recent years, prompting Israel to escalate its campaign to prevent its arch-rival from establishing a significant military foothold along its border.

Iran’s proxy militias, led by Lebanon’s Hezbollah, now hold sway over vast areas in eastern, southern and northwestern Syria, as well as several suburbs around Damascus. They also control Lebanese-Syrian border areas.

Israel, which in the last two months staged some of its biggest attacks yet inside Syria, has concentrated on al-Bukamal, the Syrian city that controls the border checkpoint on the main Baghdad-Damascus highway.

The widening military campaign is part of a so-called “campaign within wars”, which, according to Israeli generals and regional intelligence sources, has been tacitly approved by the United States.

The operations that aim to prevent Tehran from changing the balance of power in Syria in its favour have gradually eroded Iran’s extensive military power without triggering an extensive increase in hostilities, according to regional intelligence sources.

Source : Reuters
More from News

Myanmar protests resume, Internet restored as military circles

Protesters returned to the streets of Yangon on Monday morning despite a heavy military presence [Lynn Bo Bo/EPA-EFE]

New Zealand outbreak involves UK variant of virus: Ardern

Motorists queue for COVID-19 tests as Auckland begins a three day lockdown [David Rowland/AFP]

Annual march honours missing, murdered Indigenous women in Canada

A woman holds an eagle feathers during the closing ceremony of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls in Gatineau, Quebec, Canada, June 3, 2019 [Chris Wattie/Reuters]

UN calls for ‘transparency’ in Ecuador vote recount

Presidential candidate Guillermo Lasso, representing CREO, sits across from Yaku Perez, with the Pachakutik party, outside the National Electoral Committee, which they are asking for a recount of Sunday's election, in Quito, Ecuador, February 12, 2021 [Dolores Ochoa/AP]
Most Read

Myanmar: Fear of crackdown as military deploys tanks, shots fired

An armoured vehicle drives next to the Sule Pagoda, following days of mass protests against the military coup, in Yangon on February 14, 2021 [Thet Htoo/AFP]

Egypt unearths ‘world’s oldest’ mass-production brewery

A handout picture released by the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities on February 13, 2021, shows the remains of what may be the world's "oldest" high-production beer brewery, uncovered in the Abydos archaeological site near Egypt's southern city of Sohag [Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities/ AFP]

‘Political cowardice’: US reacts to Trump impeachment acquittal

After acquittal, Trump says ‘our movement has only just begun’

President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)