Iraq: Rockets land near Erbil airport, US military base

No immediate claim of responsibility for attack that caused injuries and prompted airport closure, reports say.

Smoke rises over Erbil following the attack [Thaier al-Sudani/Reuters]
15 Feb 2021

Multiple rockets have struck outside the international airport in Erbil, the capital of Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdish region, according to security sources.

It was not immediately clear if a military base housing United States troops near the airport was the target of the attack on Monday evening. There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

At least two civilians were wounded and material damage was caused to cars and other property, security officials who spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations, told The Associated Press news agency.

The airport was reportedly shut down and flights were halted for safety issues.

Local news outlet Rudaw quoted a statement by the Kurdistan Regional Government’s interior ministry as saying that “a number of rockets hit Erbil and surrounding areas”, adding some people were wounded.

Security forces have launched an investigation, the statement said, calling on people to stay home.

Western military and diplomatic sites have been targeted by dozens of rockets and roadside bomb attacks since 2019, but most of the violence has taken place in Iraq’s capital, Baghdad.

Iran-backed militia groups have been blamed for orchestrating the attacks, including the Kataib Hezbollah group. In October, these groups agreed to an indefinite truce, but there have been several apparent violations since then, the most recent of which prior to Monday night was a volley of rockets targeting the US embassy on December 20.

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies
