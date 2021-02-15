Live
News

Israeli air force holds ‘surprise’ drill near Lebanon border

Israeli military exercise comes amid intensified attacks in neighbouring Syria targeting Iranian military assets.

An Israeli F-15 I fighter jet launches anti-missile flares during an air show near the southern Israeli city of Beer Sheva on June 27, 2019 [Jack Guez/AFP]
An Israeli F-15 I fighter jet launches anti-missile flares during an air show near the southern Israeli city of Beer Sheva on June 27, 2019 [Jack Guez/AFP]
15 Feb 2021

Israel’s air force has begun a “surprise exercise” to improve combat readiness along the United Nations-demarcated Blue Line between it and Lebanon, according to its military.

The military said on Monday that the drill, which will last until Wednesday, would result in increased air traffic throughout the country and that explosions may be heard in northern Israel.

It said the “exercise simulates combat scenarios in the northern front and will test all components in the (air force’s) core missions, including maintaining aerial superiority, protecting the country’s skies, as well as attacking and gathering intelligence”.

Israeli aircraft have been accused of violating Lebanese air space in recent months. On February 1, Lebanese armed movement, Hezbollah, said it shot down an Israeli drone that flew over the Blue Line.

The Israeli jets flying in from the Mediterranean over Beirut have tormented people in the country, with which Israel is still technically at war.

Israel has also said it carried out hundreds of attacks in neighbouring Syria against what it calls Iranian targets trying to establish a permanent military presence there, and against advanced weapons shipments to Tehran-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah.

Widening military campaign

The announcement came as Syria’s army announced on Monday that the country’s air defences intercepted “Israeli aggression” over the capital, Damascus, without giving details of what was hit.

Israel’s armed forces also did not immediately comment on the latest raid.

Israel has escalated its campaign in Syria to prevent its arch-foe Iran, a close ally of President Bashar al-Assad, from establishing a significant military foothold along its border.

It has concentrated its attacks on the Syrian city of al-Bukamal, the border checkpoint on the main Baghdad-Damascus highway.

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies

Related

More from News

France’s controversial ‘separatism’ bill: Seven things to know

A woman holds a placard reading 'enough of Islamophobia' as protesters demonstrate against the 'anti-separatism' bill, in Paris on February 14, 2021 [Geoffroy Van Der Hasselt/AFP]

Iran vows to limit nuclear inspections if partners fail to act

A view of the Natanz uranium enrichment facility 250km (155 miles) south of the Iranian capital Tehran [File: Raheb Homavandi/Reuters]

Arrest of young Indian activist triggers outrage

Ravi was a founder of Fridays For Future India, part of an international protest network established by Thunberg to highlight climate change [Disha Ravi/Twitter]

Red Sea coral reefs ‘under threat’ from Israel-UAE oil deal

Eilat's coral beach reserve extends some 1.2km off the city's coast, protecting reefs that are home to a rich variety of marine life [File: Menahem Kahana/AFP]
Most Read

Biden aide resigns after ‘unacceptable’ threats against reporter

White House Deputy Press Secretary TJ Ducklo announced his resignation late on Saturday, a day after he was placed on one-week suspension over threatening comments he made to a Politico reporter [Carlos Barria/Reuters]

Is it safe for pregnant women to have a COVID-19 vaccine?

[Muaz Kory/Al Jazeera]

Egypt unearths ‘world’s oldest’ mass-production brewery

A handout picture released by the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities on February 13, 2021, shows the remains of what may be the world's "oldest" high-production beer brewery, uncovered in the Abydos archaeological site near Egypt's southern city of Sohag [Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities/ AFP]

Myanmar protests resume, internet restored as military circles

Protesters returned to the streets of Yangon on Monday morning despite a heavy military presence [Reuters]