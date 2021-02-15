Live
News

DRC President Felix Tshisekedi appoints Sama Lukonde Kyenge as PM

Kyenge, head of state mining company Gecamines, replaces Ilunga Ilunkamba who lost a vote of no confidence last month.

Tshisekedi announced in December he wanted to break free of a power-sharing deal with Kabila [Michele Tantussi/Getty]
Tshisekedi announced in December he wanted to break free of a power-sharing deal with Kabila [Michele Tantussi/Getty]
15 Feb 2021

President Felix Tshisekedi has named the head of the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s (DRC) state mining company as the new prime minister, capping a series of political victories over his once-dominant predecessor, Joseph Kabila.

The appointment on Monday of Sama Lukonde Kyenge, the director general of Gecamines and ally of the president, should help Tshisekedi install a more loyal cabinet to push through his agenda.

Former Prime Minister Sylvestre Ilunga Ilunkamba, a close confidant of Kabila, resigned from the post on January 28 following a vote of no confidence in the country’s parliament.

It came amid an intensifying power struggle that saw Tshisekedi announcing in December he wanted to break free of a power-sharing deal with Kabila he had entered in the aftermath of a widely disputed election about two years ago.

The incumbent’s bid to remove Kabila’s camp from the DRC’s institutions notched up its first win on December 10, when MPs removed the National Assembly’s pro-Kabila speaker, Jeanine Mabunda.

The awkward alliance, which forced Tshisekedi to bargain with his predecessor over any policy shift, added to challenges facing his government, such as corruption and spiralling violence in the mineral-rich east.

Source : News Agencies

Related

More from News

NATO will leave Afghanistan when ‘time is right’: Stoltenberg

Stoltenberg says NATO 'will not leave before the time is right' [Olivier Hoslet/Pool via Reuters]

Tehran calls US seizure of Iranian oil an ‘act of piracy’

Tensions have mounted between Washington and Tehran since 2018, when former United States President Donald Trump abandoned Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with six major powers and reimposed sanctions on the country [File/Vahid Salemi/Al Jazeera]

Bitcoin on the path to $50,000 as Wall Street’s interest grows

Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, neared $50,000 in weekend trading before retreating, part of its soaring trajectory this month [File: Akos Stiller/Bloomberg]

Zuma could face jail after corruption inquiry no-show

Former South African President Jacob Zuma has not cooperated with the commission of inquiry [File: Michele Spatari /Pool via Reuters]
Most Read

Trump impeachment acquittal not end of legal troubles

President Donald Trump could still face charges related to US Capitol violence [File: Carlos Barria/Reuters]

Turkey summons US ambassador over statement on killings

Erdogan demanded that his NATO allies need to pick sides [File: Turkish Presidency via AP]

Kent variant may be 70 percent more deadly: UK study

The United Kingdom has recorded more than four million cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic erupted [Hannah McKay/Reuters]

Biden aide resigns after ‘unacceptable’ threats against reporter

White House Deputy Press Secretary TJ Ducklo announced his resignation late on Saturday, a day after he was placed on one-week suspension over threatening comments he made to a Politico reporter [Carlos Barria/Reuters]