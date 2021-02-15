Live
News|Human Rights

Canada, US and allies denounce ‘immoral’ arbitrary detentions

Canada, the US and 56 other countries endorse declaration denouncing political detention of foreign nationals.

The new declaration was the result of a campaign to free Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor from Chinese prison. The two were arrested in apparent retaliation for the arrest days of Chinese tech executive Meng Wanzhou [File: Lindsey Wasson/Reuters]
The new declaration was the result of a campaign to free Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor from Chinese prison. The two were arrested in apparent retaliation for the arrest days of Chinese tech executive Meng Wanzhou [File: Lindsey Wasson/Reuters]
15 Feb 2021

Canada, the United States and a coalition of 56 other countries have endorsed a non-binding declaration denouncing the state-sponsored arbitrary detention of foreign nationals for political purposes.

Released on Monday, the Declaration Against Arbitrary Detention in State-to-State Relations “aims to protect citizens of all countries who live, work and travel abroad”.

“This illegal and immoral practice puts citizens of all countries at risk and it undermines the rule of law. It is unacceptable and it must stop,” Canadian Foreign Minister Marc Garneau said in a statement.

The declaration came amid Ottawa’s continuing efforts to free two Canadian men imprisoned in China since 2018.

Former diplomat Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, a businessman, were detained in December of that year after Canadian authorities arrested top Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou on an extradition request by the US, where she faces fraud charges.

China has accused Kovrig and Spavor of spying and dismissed accusations the pair was detained in retaliation for Meng’s arrest. Her extradition case is still before Canadian courts.

Even before the declaration was formally released, the Global Times, a Chinese state-backed newspaper, cited unnamed experts as saying the initiative was “an aggressive and ill-considered attack designed to provoke China”.

But Canadian officials said that while ending the imprisonment of Kovrig and Spavor remained the country’s top priority, the new declaration was meant to be a broad denunciation of the coercive practice around the world, including in North Korea, Iran and Russia.

“It is totally unacceptable if citizens from our country go to another country, either to visit or to work there, that they have to live in fear that they could become a bargaining chip,” Garneau said.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the US “wholeheartedly” endorsed the declaration and called on “all like-minded countries to work together” to pressure nations to end arbitrary detention and release individuals who are detained.

“It’s time to send a clear message to every government that arbitrarily detains foreign nationals and tries to use them as leverage: this will not be tolerated by the international community,” Blinken said in a statement.

The declaration was meant to be a broad denunciation of arbitrary detention around the world [File: Lindsey Wasson/Reuters]
In a video published on Twitter, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab also said arbitrary detention not only violates the human rights of individuals, but also undermines trust in government institutions.

“Countries around the world must work together to counter the unacceptable use of arbitrary detention of foreign and dual nationals,” he said.

Kenneth Roth, the executive director of Human Rights Watch, pointed to the Kovrig and Spavor case as one that epitomised the “despicable practice” of arbitrary detention. He also China has subjected Australian citizens to similar tactics.

Other signatories of Monday’s declaration include France, Australia, Germany, Malawi, Sweden and Panama.

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies

Related

More from News

US Congress to set up commission to investigate Capitol attack

US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi says an independent commission will investigate the January 6 attack by Trump supporters on the US Capitol [Al Drago/Reuters]

Mexico begins vaccinating elderly against COVID-19

The Mexican government has designated 1,000 vaccination sites, including schools and health centers, mostly in the country’s poorest communities [Carlos Jasso/Reuters]

Electric Jaguar: UK automaker to ditch combustion engines by 2025

Jaguar Land Rover also said that its more profitable Land Rover brand will produce its first all-electric model in 2024 as it, too, phases out internal combustion engines [File: David Zalubowski/AP Photo]

Iraq: Rockets land near Erbil airport, US military base

Smoke rises over Erbil following the attack [Thaier al-Sudani/Reuters]
Most Read

Trump impeachment acquittal not end of legal troubles

President Donald Trump could still face charges related to US Capitol violence [File: Carlos Barria/Reuters]

Nobel Peace Prize 2021: The case against Jared Kushner

Senior White House adviser Jared Kushner speaks to reporters at the guest house next to the royal palace in Rabat, Morocco on December 22, 2020 [File: AP/Abdeljalil Bounhar]

Kent variant may be 70 percent more deadly: UK study

The United Kingdom has recorded more than four million cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic erupted [Hannah McKay/Reuters]

Iran and Qatar discuss nuclear deal in high-level talks

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif congratulated his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani for the end of the Gulf blockade against Qatar [Handout: Iranian Foreign Ministry via AFP]