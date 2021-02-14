Live
News

Biden aide resigns after ‘unacceptable’ threats against reporter

Deputy Press Secretary TJ Ducklo says remarks to female journalist were ‘abhorrent, disrespectful and unacceptable’.

White House Deputy Press Secretary TJ Ducklo announced his resignation late on Saturday, a day after he was placed on one-week suspension over threatening comments he made to a Politico reporter [Carlos Barria/Reuters]
White House Deputy Press Secretary TJ Ducklo announced his resignation late on Saturday, a day after he was placed on one-week suspension over threatening comments he made to a Politico reporter [Carlos Barria/Reuters]
14 Feb 2021

US President Joe Biden’s deputy press secretary has resigned after Vanity Fair reported that TJ Ducklo used derogatory language and issued threats against a female journalist who was reporting on Ducklo’s relationship with another reporter.

In a statement shared on Twitter late on Saturday, Ducklo – who had been temporarily suspended without pay – said he resigned from his position.

“No words can express my regret, my embarrassment, and my disgust for my behavior,” he said.

“I used language that no woman should ever have to hear from anyone, especially in a situation where she was just trying to do her job. It was language that was abhorrent, disrespectful, and unacceptable.”

Ducklo is the first official to leave the Biden administration since the new US president took office on January 20.

In its report on Friday, Vanity Fair said Ducklo threatened a female journalist working for Politico after she sought comment from him about his romantic relationship with an Axios political reporter. Ducklo reportedly told the Politico journalist, “I will destroy you.”

After the article was published, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki announced Ducklo had been placed on one-week suspension without pay and would no longer be assigned to work with reporters from Politico.

A day later, Psaki said the White House had accepted Ducklo’s resignation.

“We are committed to striving every day to meet the standard set by the President in treating others with dignity and respect, with civility and with a value for others through our words and our actions,” Psaki said in a statement on Saturday evening.

On his first day in office, Biden told incoming administration staff during a swearing-in ceremony that “if you ever work with me and I hear you treat another colleague with disrespect, talk down to someone, I will fire you on the spot”.

“No ifs, ands or buts,” Biden said.

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies

Related

More from News

Several killed in separatist attacks on DR Congo military camps

The army says it pushed back the rebels' advance [File: Jerome Delay/AP Photo]

Bitcoin nears $50,000 as it reaches record

Bitcoin is up about 70 percent this year [Dado Ruvic/Illustration/Reuters]

Spain’s Catalonia holds key election amid fears over COVID

The vote could see a high level of abstentions as Spain battles a third wave of COVID-19 infections [Nacho Doce/Reuters]

Transcript: Mitch McConnell’s Trump impeachment speech

US Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell arrives at his office after speaking on the Senate floor in the US Capitol [Al Drago/Reuters]
Most Read

‘Political cowardice’: US reacts to Trump impeachment acquittal

After acquittal, Trump says ‘our movement has only just begun’

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump looks on at the end of his speech during a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, in Washington, U.S, January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Jim Bourg/File Photo

Doge days: Elon Musk and Tesla place double bet on cryptocurrency

The value of one Dogecoin, expressed in United States dollars, climbed eightfold, from under one cent on January 26 to almost eight cents this week, part of a broader cryptocurrency boom [File: Yuriko Nakao/Getty Images Europe]

White House says no call planned to Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has been accused of involvement in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi [Fethi Belaid/AFP]