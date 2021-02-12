Trump legal team calls incitement charge ‘a monstrous lie’: Live

Trump’s team will try to turn the tables on House prosecutors by showing videos of Democrats making inflammatory remarks.

The fourth full day of arguments in the Senate impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump begins on Friday.

Trump’s defence lawyers are to begin their arguments on Friday, relying on the argument that the former president’s rally remarks are protected by free speech principles.

House managers presented two days of powerful and, at times, emotional arguments including graphic video of the January 6 attack by Trump supporters on the US Capitol.

President Joe Biden says he is “anxious to see” whether Republican senators will vote to convict as the trial appears headed to a speedy conclusion.

Welcome to Al Jazeera’s coverage of the impeachment trial. This is William Roberts and Steve Chaggaris.

24 mins ago (17:28 GMT)

Trump’s language in January 6 rally was normal ‘political’ speech: Trump lawyer says

Michael van der Veen, one of the lawyers representing former President Donald Trump in the Senate trial, said the language cited by Democrats as incitement was instead typical political language.

“Consider the language that the House impeachment article alleges to constitute incitement,” Castor said.

“If you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore,” Trump had said in his rally speech on January 6.

“This is ordinary political language that is virtually indistinguishable from the language that has be used by people across the political spectrum for hundreds of years,” Castor said.

Trump’s defence team played for senators a video montage of Democratic politicians using similar language in speeches and rallies.

Former President Donald Trump’s defense attorneys Bruce Castor and Michael van der Veen arrive to begin pleading Trump’s case during the fourth day of the impeachment trial of the former president on charges of inciting the deadly attack on the Capitol [Kevin Lamarque/Reuters]

36 mins ago (17:15 GMT)

Trump lawyer says House Democrats pursuing ‘political vengeance’

Michael van der Veen, a lawyer representing former President Donald Trump in his Senate trial, said Democrats were pursuing the impeachment for political motives.

“The article of impeachment now before the Senate is an unjust and blatantly unconstitutional act of political vengeance,” Castor said.

“This appalling abuse of the Constitution only further divides our nation when we should be trying to come together around shared priorities,” Castor said.

46 mins ago (17:06 GMT)

Day 4 of Trump impeachment trial is underway in US Senate

Donald Trump’s legal team has taken the floor in the US Senate on Thursday as they begin the formal defence of the former president against the House of Representatives impeachment charge of “incitement of insurrection” for the January 6 attack by his supporters on the US Capitol.

Jason Miller, left, senior adviser to the Trump 2020 re-election campaign, and David Schoen, right, member of former President Donald Trump’s defense team arrive at the Capitol before the start of the impeachment trial [Bill Clark/Pool via Reuters]

1 hour ago (16:26 GMT)

Trump legal team to make their case

After two days of what even Republicans said were powerful arguments made by House Democratic impeachment managers, Trump’s legal team hinted at their strategy to defend the former president.

“They haven’t in any way tied [the riot] to Trump,” lawyer David Schoen, who will argue on behalf of Trump, told reporters after the Democrats concluded their arguments on Thursday.

Schoen and Bruce Castor, who was criticised for a meandering performance on February 9 at the trial, will argue that Trump was not afforded “due process” when the House passed its article of impeachment last month.

They are also expected to attempt to turn the tables on Democrats, arguing that Trump’s actions leading up to the riot were fiery politics and not an “incitement of insurrection”.

The attorneys promise to show video of Democrats making similar incendiary political comments as Trump – with “fight like hell” being one quote mentioned – and argue that the former president said and did nothing that Democrats themselves had not done before.

1 hour ago (16:24 GMT)

Biden ‘anxious to see’ how Republicans vote

President Joe Biden, who has said very little about the impeachment trial in an effort to focus on the pandemic and other pressing issues, said on Friday morning that he is curious to see whether Senate Republicans vote to convict former President Donald Trump.

“I’m just anxious to see what my Republican friends do, if they stand up,” Biden told reporters outside the White House, adding that he has no plans to speak to any Senate Republicans before the vote.