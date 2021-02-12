Trump legal team calls incitement charge ‘a monstrous lie’: Live

On third day of impeachment trial, House Democrats conclude opening argument Trump ‘incited insurrection’.
Trump’s team will try to turn the tables on House prosecutors by showing videos of Democrats making inflammatory remarks.
Welcome to Al Jazeera’s coverage of the impeachment trial. This is William Roberts and Steve Chaggaris.
Michael van der Veen, one of the lawyers representing former President Donald Trump in the Senate trial, said the language cited by Democrats as incitement was instead typical political language.
“Consider the language that the House impeachment article alleges to constitute incitement,” Castor said.
“If you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore,” Trump had said in his rally speech on January 6.
“This is ordinary political language that is virtually indistinguishable from the language that has be used by people across the political spectrum for hundreds of years,” Castor said.
Trump’s defence team played for senators a video montage of Democratic politicians using similar language in speeches and rallies.
Michael van der Veen, a lawyer representing former President Donald Trump in his Senate trial, said Democrats were pursuing the impeachment for political motives.
“The article of impeachment now before the Senate is an unjust and blatantly unconstitutional act of political vengeance,” Castor said.
“This appalling abuse of the Constitution only further divides our nation when we should be trying to come together around shared priorities,” Castor said.
Donald Trump’s legal team has taken the floor in the US Senate on Thursday as they begin the formal defence of the former president against the House of Representatives impeachment charge of “incitement of insurrection” for the January 6 attack by his supporters on the US Capitol.
After two days of what even Republicans said were powerful arguments made by House Democratic impeachment managers, Trump’s legal team hinted at their strategy to defend the former president.
“They haven’t in any way tied [the riot] to Trump,” lawyer David Schoen, who will argue on behalf of Trump, told reporters after the Democrats concluded their arguments on Thursday.
Schoen and Bruce Castor, who was criticised for a meandering performance on February 9 at the trial, will argue that Trump was not afforded “due process” when the House passed its article of impeachment last month.
They are also expected to attempt to turn the tables on Democrats, arguing that Trump’s actions leading up to the riot were fiery politics and not an “incitement of insurrection”.
The attorneys promise to show video of Democrats making similar incendiary political comments as Trump – with “fight like hell” being one quote mentioned – and argue that the former president said and did nothing that Democrats themselves had not done before.
President Joe Biden, who has said very little about the impeachment trial in an effort to focus on the pandemic and other pressing issues, said on Friday morning that he is curious to see whether Senate Republicans vote to convict former President Donald Trump.
“I’m just anxious to see what my Republican friends do, if they stand up,” Biden told reporters outside the White House, adding that he has no plans to speak to any Senate Republicans before the vote.