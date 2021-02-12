Live
News|Olympics

Tokyo Olympics chief Yoshiro Mori resigns over sexist comments

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics head quits after his remarks disparaging women’s participation in organising the Games caused a global outcry.

Mori, the 83-year-old former prime minister, sparked controversy after he complained that female members of the Japanese Olympic Committee (JOC) talk too much [File: Issei Kato/Reuters]
Mori, the 83-year-old former prime minister, sparked controversy after he complained that female members of the Japanese Olympic Committee (JOC) talk too much [File: Issei Kato/Reuters]
12 Feb 2021

Yoshiro Mori, the president of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games organising committee, has resigned from his post over his sexist comments that caused an international outcry with less than six months to go until the Games.

“My inappropriate statement has caused a lot of chaos … I wish to resign as president as of today,” he told a meeting on Friday of Tokyo 2020’s council and executive board called to discuss his remarks disparaging women’s participation in organising the Games.

Mori also repeated his apology and said the important thing is for the sporting event to be held successfully. The Olympics slated to be held last year was postponed due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

His would-be successor, Saburo Kawabuchi, who currently serves as the mayor of the Olympic village, also pulled out from being nominated after other members of the Japanese Olympic Committee questioned Mori’s role in making the pick.

Questions were also raised about whether there was no better alternative than another older, male, and local media said Kawabuchi later turned down the job.

Local broadcaster Fuji News Network (FNN) reported the government would seek to block the nomination of Kawabuchi.

“We can’t give the impression that things have changed unless we install a woman or see a generational shift,” FNN cited a government source as saying.

Kyodo News agency is reporting that Japan’s Olympics minister, Seiko Hashimoto, could be a possible candidate to replace Mori.

Gaffes and blunders

Mori, the 83-year-old former prime minister, sparked controversy after he complained that female members of the Japanese Olympic Committee (JOC) talk too much.

The comments set off a firestorm at home and abroad adding to the problems surrounding the Games, already postponed for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mori was forced to apologise for the gaffe, but his refusal to resign from his post sparked a movement from within Japan and outside to force him out.

On Tuesday, female opposition party legislators attended the Lower House session clad in white to protest against Mori’s actions. The all-white outfits symbolise women’s fight for equality in Japan.

Kiyomi Tsujimoto, the deputy leader of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party, denounced the governing party for its inaction on Mori’s case.

Nearly 80 percent of the Japanese public opposes holding the Games as scheduled in July, according to the most recent poll [File: Kimimasa Mayama]
“The administration is showing its blatant contempt for women,” she was quoted by public service broadcaster NHK as saying. She said a country without gender equality could not be considered a democracy.

Male legislators from the opposition showed their solidarity by placing white roses in their suit pockets.

Anger over Mori’s comments is likely to further alienate a Japanese public that has grown weary of Tokyo’s attempts to hold the Games during a pandemic.

Nearly 80 percent of the Japanese public opposes holding the Games as scheduled in July, according to the most recent poll.

Mori’s tenure as prime minister was also marred by gaffes and blunders.

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies

Related

More from News

Australian Open bars fans after snap COVID lockdown

Under the new measures, some five million people in Australia's second-biggest city will have to remain at home for five days from midnight, except for a limited number of permitted essential activities [Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Reuters]

Why is everyone talking about Clubhouse? Some say it’s FOMO

The concept is simple: Once you are invited to join, you can start or listen to conversations in digital 'rooms', ranging from a major talk by someone famous to a chat within a small group [Odd Andersen/AFP]

N Korea: Kim fires senior economic official amid deepening crisis

Kim Jong Un slammed his cabinet for failing to come up with new ideas to salvage North Korea's crisis-hit economy [KCNA via Reuters]

Sisters of freed Saudi activist al-Hathloul demand ‘real justice’

Loujain al-Hathloul, 31, was arrested in May 2018 with about a dozen other women's rights activists just weeks before the historic lifting of a decades-long ban on female drivers [File:Marieke Wijntjes/Handout/Reuters]
Most Read

Project Force: Is India a military superpower or a Paper Tiger?

‘Mate! No Google?’ Australia faces life without key search engine

If the company backs down in Australia, the pay-for-news law risks becoming a template for jurisdictions including Canada and the European Union [File: David Gray/Bloomberg]

Lunar New Year show sparks racism row over blackface

Organisations and advocates for Africans in China also criticised the show, which aired on Thursday evening [Screenshot CCTV]

Lidia Thorpe: The Indigenous woman shaking up Australia

Draped in a possum-skin cloak, Senator Thorpe entered the Australian Federal parliament for the first time as member last September [File: Photo from Thorpe's office]