Live
News|History

Stonehenge may have been first erected in Wales: Archaeologists

Researchers at University College London say they believe some of the stones originally formed an even older monument in Wales.

Among the UK's most recognisable and mysterious landmarks, the standing stones at Stonehenge draw tourists from around the world [File: Toby Melville/Reuters]
Among the UK's most recognisable and mysterious landmarks, the standing stones at Stonehenge draw tourists from around the world [File: Toby Melville/Reuters]
12 Feb 2021

Archaeologists believe they have discovered the origins of the Stonehenge prehistoric monument after they uncovered the remains of an ancient stone circle in Wales that may have been dismantled and rebuilt hundreds of years later in England.

Among the United Kingdom’s most recognisable and mysterious landmarks, the standing stones at Stonehenge draw tourists from around the world and people searching for spiritual connections with the past. Their exact purpose remains unknown.

A team of archaeologists in 2015 had already established some of the stones came from a quarry in the Preseli Hills on the western coast of Wales, more than 250 kilometres (155 miles) away.

Now researchers at University College London say they believe some of the stones originally formed an even older monument in Wales. They have found significant links between Stonehenge and the site in Wales.

The Welsh circle has a diameter of 110 metres (381 feet), the same as the ditch that encloses Stonehenge, and both are aligned on the midsummer solstice sunrise. At least one of the blue stones at Stonehenge fits one of the holes found at the Welsh circle.

Parker Pearson, a professor of archaeology at University College London, who led the investigation, suggests the stones may have been moved as people living in Wales migrated, taking their monuments with them, and re-erecting them at Stonehenge.

“It’s as if they just vanished. Maybe most of the people migrated, taking their stones – their ancestral identities – with them,” Pearson told the BBC.

The discovery will be explored in a documentary to be broadcast on the BBC on Friday evening.

Source : Reuters
More from News

Half of Yemeni children face acute malnutrition: UN

'More children will die with every day that passes without action,' the UN said [File:Reuters]

‘Men hold all the power’: Domestic violence spikes in Iraq

Iraqi women protest violence against women in the capital Baghdad [File: Sabah Arar/AFP]

UAE royal’s investment in Israeli football club put on hold

The deal was seen as a turning point for a club that had gained notoriety for its racist fans and its refusal to sign Arab players [File: Nir Elias/Reuters]

ICC to elect new prosecutor after failing to reach consensus

Four candidates from the UK, Ireland, Italy and Spain are vying to replace Bensouda [File: AP]
Most Read

‘Mate! No Google?’ Australia faces life without key search engine

If the company backs down in Australia, the pay-for-news law risks becoming a template for jurisdictions including Canada and the European Union [File: David Gray/Bloomberg]

Project Force: Is India a military superpower or a Paper Tiger?

Kim fires senior economic official amid deepening N Korea crisis

Kim Jong Un slammed his cabinet for failing to come up with new ideas to salvage North Korea's crisis-hit economy [KCNA via Reuters]

Kent coronavirus variant set to ‘sweep world’, says UK scientist

The two COVID-19 vaccines currently in use in the UK developed by Pfizer-BioNTech and Oxford-AstraZeneca protect against the so-called Kent variant [File: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters]