Live
News|Coronavirus pandemic

Kent coronavirus variant set to ‘sweep world’, says UK scientist

Strain first detected in England, which may be 30 percent more lethal than other variants, has spread to more than 50 countries.

The two COVID-19 vaccines currently in use in the UK developed by Pfizer-BioNTech and Oxford-AstraZeneca protect against the so-called Kent variant [File: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters]
The two COVID-19 vaccines currently in use in the UK developed by Pfizer-BioNTech and Oxford-AstraZeneca protect against the so-called Kent variant [File: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters]
11 Feb 2021

The coronavirus variant first recorded in southeast England is likely to “sweep the world” and become the most dominant global strain, the head of the United Kingdom’s genetic surveillance programme says, as concerns mount over emerging mutations of the virus.

Since being detected in September in Kent, a county known as the “garden of England” and popular with commuters because of its proximity to London, the B.1.1.7 variant has spread to more than 50 countries.

The strain caused enough concern to force a new national lockdown in the UK and has led to global panic.

Experts have said it may be up to 70 percent more infectious and about 30 percent more lethal than other variants.

Having ripped through the UK and rippled outwards, the Kent variant was now on course to “sweep the world, in all probability”, Sharon Peacock, director of the COVID-19 Genomics UK Consortium, told the BBC on Thursday.

She also warned that although COVID-19 vaccines have proven effective so far against the B.1.1.7 variant and other virus strains present in the UK, further mutations may potentially undermine the shots.

“What’s concerning about this is that the 1.1.7 variant that we have had circulating for some weeks and months is beginning to mutate again and get new mutations which could affect the way that we handle the virus in terms of immunity and effectiveness of vaccines,” Peacock said.

“It’s concerning that the 1.1.7, which is more transmissible, which has swept the country, is now mutating to have this new mutation that could threaten vaccination.”

New ‘variant of concern’ detected in England

The new mutation Peacock referred to, first identified in Bristol, in southwest England, has since been designated a “variant of concern” by the UK’s New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group.

There are so far 21 cases of that variant, which has what is known as E484K mutation. Scientists believe the E484K mutation may help the coronavirus evade antibodies, potentially reducing the efficacy of vaccines.

“One has to be a realist that this particular mutation has arisen in our kind of communal garden lineage now, at least five times – five separate times. And so this is going to keep popping up,” Peacock said.

“Once we get on top of [the virus] or it mutates itself out of being virulent – causing disease – then we can stop worrying about it. But I think, looking in the future, we’re going to be doing this for years. We’re still going to be doing this 10 years down the line, in my view.”

The mutation occurs on the spike protein of the virus and is the same change that has been detected in other emerging strains detected in South Africa and Brazil – known by scientists as 20I/501Y.V2 or B.1.351 and P.1 respectively.

Al Jazeera’s Rory Challands, reporting from the capital London, said Peacock’s warning was further evidence that the battle against COVID-19 is likely to be a “long-term project”.

“It doesn’t mean that this is going to be an acute public health crisis for that long, because different strains of the coronavirus have different impacts,” he said.

“Not all of them are more deadly, and once you get on top of the virus, then they all recede as a public health crisis, but you need to stay on top of the new variants as they occur so that the vaccines you are using can continue to be as effective as possible”.

The coronavirus has killed more than 2.3 million people and turned normal life upside down for billions since the pandemic erupted in December 2019.

The UK has recorded nearly four million cases and the virus has killed more than 115,000 people, one of the world’s highest death tolls.

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies

Related

More from News

DRC confirms two Ebola deaths in resurgence of outbreak

The two Ebola cases were detected nearly three months after the DRC announced the end to its 11th outbreak in the province of Equateur, which infected 130 people and killed 55 [File: Zohra Bensemra/Reuters]

Three Turkish soldiers killed in northern Iraq

The Turkish army regularly conducts cross-border operations and air raids on PKK bases in northern Iraq [File: Reuters]

Blinken ‘non-committal’ on East Jerusalem as Palestinian capital

Former President Donald Trump announced the US recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital in December 2017 [File: Mohamad Torokman/Reuters]

‘Indiscriminate’ shelling killed many civilians in Tigray: HRW

Men holding weapons stand next to a woman in the village of Bisober, in Ethiopia's Tigray region [File: AFP]
Most Read

Project Force: Is India a military superpower or a Paper Tiger?

Iranian nuclear scientist killed by Israeli automated gun: Report

Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was assassinated in broad daylight in late November [File: Atta Kenare/AFP]

US sells a million barrels of Iranian oil seized under sanctions

Iranian oil tanker Grace 1 departed from Gibraltar in 2018, after local authorities denied the US request of seizing the ship and its cargo [File: A. Carrasco Ragel/EPA] (EPA)

Trump left members of Congress ‘for dead’ in Capitol riot: Dems

An explosion caused by police munition while supporters of President Donald Trump gather in front of the Capitol Building in Washington on January 6, 2021. [File: Leah Millis/Reuters]