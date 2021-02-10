Live
News

Two more killed as Afghan capital reels under near-daily violence

At least two people, including local police chief, killed after multiple bomb blasts rock Kabul, officials say.

Security personnel investigate a damaged armoured car at the site of multiple bomb blasts that killed at least two people in Kabul [Wakil Kohsar/AFP]
Security personnel investigate a damaged armoured car at the site of multiple bomb blasts that killed at least two people in Kabul [Wakil Kohsar/AFP]
10 Feb 2021

At least two people, including a local police chief, have been killed after multiple bomb blasts rocked the Afghan capital, officials said.

Police spokesman Ferdaws Faramarz told reporters that two people were killed and another wounded in their vehicle by a bomb in downtown Kabul early on Wednesday.

Interior ministry spokesman Tariq Arian told AFP news agency one of those killed was a district police chief in the capital.

Security personnel at the site in Kabul after multiple bomb blasts killed at least two people [Wakil Kohsar/AFP]
An AFP photographer at the scene said the bomb ripped through the rear of what appeared to be an armoured vehicle.

Minutes earlier, another blast targeting a vehicle in the same district wounded four people, Faramarz added.

A third blast targeted a police vehicle in Paghman district on the outskirts of Kabul.

Authorities did not say if the blasts were caused by so-called “sticky bombs” attached to the vehicles, or roadside improvised explosive devices.

The latest violence in Kabul follows a pattern of attacks during morning rush-hour traffic targeting prominent Afghans, including politicians, journalists, activists and judges.

Wednesday’s blasts come a day after four government employees were shot dead in an ambush in the capital, while four police officers were killed in another attack in western Herat province.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Afghan and US officials have blamed the Taliban for the wave of violence, but the group has denied the charges.

The surge in violence comes as peace talks that started in September between the Taliban and the Afghan government in Qatar have yet to achieve a breakthrough.

Government negotiators are pushing for a permanent ceasefire, but the Taliban has so far dismissed calls for a truce.

The rise in violence has led US President Joe Biden’s administration to launch a review of a deal signed between Washington and the Taliban last year that paved the way for the withdrawal of all American troops in coming months.

Source : News Agencies

Related

More from News

Twitter: Order to block accounts ‘not consistent with Indian law’

Indian government last week threatened Twitter's executives with jail terms of up to seven years for non-compliance [Dado Ruvic/Reuters]

Families grieve as Indonesia releases report into plane crash

Family members pay their respects and scatter petals at the spot where Sriwijaya Air flight SJ182 crashed into the sea last month [File: Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana/Reuters]

UN Security Council fails to agree on joint Syria declaration

UN Special Envoy to Syria Geir Pedersen Pedersen said without 'constructive international diplomacy' on Syria, it was unlikely 'any track - constitutional track or any other - will really move forward' [File: Evgenia Novozhenina/Reuters]

Countering ‘love jihad’ by celebrating India’s interfaith couples

An activist holds placards during a demonstration condemning the decision of various BJP-led state governments to pass 'love jihad' laws, in Bangalore [File: Manjunath KiranAFP]
Most Read

Turkey signals compromise with US over Russian S-400 missiles

Military vehicles and equipment, parts of the S-400 air defence systems, are unloaded from a Russian transport aircraft, at Murted military airport in Ankara, Turkey [File: Turkish Defence Ministry via AP]

‘They were warned’: Experts on India’s Himalayan glacier disaster

General view of the place where members of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) conduct a rescue operation, after a part of a glacier broke away, in Tapovan in the northern state of Uttarakhand [Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters]

Myanmar protests continue after violence, raid on NLD office

A protester carries a child as she marched with thousands of protesters in Yangon on Wednesday, as they continue to defy warnings by the coup leaders [Ye Aung Thu/AFP]

Why K2 is a ‘savage mountain that tries to kill you’

A photo of K2, the world's second-highest mountain, is displayed on a mobile phone in Islamabad, Pakistan [Anjum Naveed/AP]