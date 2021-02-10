Live
News

Pentagon to review US position on China, says Biden

US president says newly formed Pentagon task force will chart a path to ‘win competition’ with China.

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday visited the Pentagon for the first time since taking office last month [Alex Brandon/Pool via Reuters]
US President Joe Biden on Wednesday visited the Pentagon for the first time since taking office last month [Alex Brandon/Pool via Reuters]
10 Feb 2021

The United States military is undertaking a comprehensive review of its strategic position against China, US President Joe Biden has announced, as tensions between Washington and Beijing rose this week over US navy exercises in the South China Sea.

In his first visit to the Department of Defense since taking office, Biden said on Wednesday that a new China task force would be formed at the Pentagon “to look at our strategy and operational concepts, technology and force posture and so much more”.

“We need to meet the growing challenges posed by China and keep peace and defend our interests in the Indo-Pacific and globally,” said Biden, who was joined by Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Vice President Kamala Harris.

The task force will be made up of 15 civilian and military officials, who have yet to be named, and will be headed by Ely Ratner, a former national security adviser to Biden assigned to Austin’s staff, according to a defence department fact sheet.

“It will require a whole-of-government effort, bipartisan cooperation in Congress and strong alliances and partnerships. That’s how we will meet the China challenge and ensure the American people win the competition in the future,” Biden said.

Since taking office on January 20, Biden and his team have placed new emphasis on addressing the US strategic challenge from competition with China.

US-China tensions

Tensions with China rose under the previous US administrations of President Donald Trump and President Barack Obama, and the defence department has begun to shift focus and resources to the Pacific.

Two US naval strike groups conducted joint exercises in the South China Sea this week after a US warship sailed near Chinese-controlled islands in disputed waters.

The exercise came days after China condemned the sailing of the USS John S McCain destroyer near the Chinese-controlled Paracel Islands in what the US called a “freedom of navigation operation” – the first such mission by the US navy since Biden took office.

The busy waterway, through which as much as $5.3 trillion in global trade passes annually, is one of a number of flashpoints in the US-China relationship.

China has been infuriated by the US’s repeated forays in the South China Sea and has accused Washington of deliberately stoking tension.

China says it has irrefutable sovereignty over most of the South China Sea – a claim that has been declared to have “no merit” by the International Court of Arbitration at The Hague.

Last week, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Yang Jiechi, a senior Chinese official, that the US would “defend our national interests, stand up for our democratic values and hold Beijing accountable for its abuses of the international system”.

Biden’s National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on January 29 the US must be prepared to impose costs on China for its treatment of Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang, its crackdown on democracy advocates in Hong Kong and “bellicosity” towards Taiwan.

Source : Al Jazeera

Related

More from News

US to turn back ‘vast majority’ of migrants at Mexico border

The United States will turn away most migrants arriving at its border with Mexico under a Trump-era policy aimed at limiting the spread of COVID-19, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday [Carlos Barria/Reuters]

Fed’s Powell adds urgency to Biden’s call for strong stimulus

In a speech Wednesday, Chairman of the United States Federal Reserve Jerome Powell echoed the urgency voiced by President Biden for a robust $1.9 trillion in additional pandemic aid to help shore up the struggling US economy [File: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg]

Counterfeit N95 masks sold to US healthcare, government workers

The fake 3M N95 masks seized by United States authorities are not only copyright violations, but put unknowing healthcare workers at grave risk of contracting coronavirus by providing less protection [File: US Immigration and Customs Enforcement via AP]

US sells a million barrels of Iranian oil seized under sanctions

The administration of former United States President Donald Trump used civil forfeiture procedures to seize some 1.2 million barrels of gasoline it claimed were being sent from Iran to Venezuela aboard four tankers, and the US later sold the seized oil [File: Raheb Homavandi/Reuters]
Most Read

Dems display graphic video of deadly Capitol riot

A National Guardsman walks the grounds of the US Capitol on the second day of President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial [Kevin Lamarque/Reuters]

‘Tsunami confirmed’ after earthquake in South Pacific

The earthquake struck in the South Pacific, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said, sparking a tsunami warning for New Zealand, New Caledonia, Vanuatu and other nations in the region [File: Theo Rouby/AP]

South Africa scraps AstraZeneca COVID vaccine

South Africa was slow to catch on to the global vaccine scramble and received its first jabs, one million AstraZeneca shots, only on February 1 [Luca Zennaro/EPA]

‘Frankly wrong’: WHO official derides US intelligence on COVID

Members of the WHO team tasked with investigating the origins of COVID-19 walk at a hotel in Wuhan, China [Thomas Peter/Reuters]