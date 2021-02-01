Live
Live updates
News|Military

Myanmar’s military stages coup d’etat: Live news

In a series of morning raids the military arrests senior government members and declares a state of emergency.

Aung San Suu Ky, the country's state counsellor, President Win Myint, and other senior members of the National League for Democracy party have been detained [File: Bria Webb/Reuters]
1 Feb 2021

Myanmar’s military has seized power and declared a state of emergency for one year following days of escalating tension over the result of November’s parliamentary elections.

Aung San Suu Ky, the country’s de facto leader, President Win Myint and other senior members of the National League for Democracy party were detained in the capital, Naypyidaw, on Monday.

A video broadcast on military-owned television said power was handed to Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, commander-in-chief of the armed forces, citing “huge irregularities” in November’s vote.

The power grab came as parliament – in which the military is given 25 percent of the seats – was set to open in Myanmar, also known as Burma.

Hello, this is Virginia Pietromarchi in Rome, Italy giving you the latest updates.

Rohingya condemns attempt to ‘kill democracy”

The Rohingya community has condemned the military power grab, according to its leader Dil Mohammed.

“We Rohingya community strongly condemn this heinous attempt to kill democracy,” Dil Mohammed told Reuters news agency by phone.

“We urge the global community to come forward and restore democracy at any cost.”

US concerned about Myanmar developments

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expressing alarm about Myanmar’s military detaining Aung San Suu Kyi and other civilian leaders.

“We call on Burmese military leaders to release all government officials and civil society leaders and respect the will of the people of Burma as expressed in democratic elections on November 8,” Blinken said in a statement from Washington, DC.

“The United States stands with the people of Burma in their aspirations for democracy, freedom, peace, and development. The military must reverse these actions immediately.”

UN chief condemns military take of power

United Nations’ Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned the detention of the country’s civilian leaders as the military announced it was taking control of the country for one year.

He expressed “grave concern” about the declaration that all legislative, executive and judicial powers have been transferred to the military. “These developments represent a serious blow to democratic reforms in Myanmar,” said a statement from the UN chief’s spokesperson, Stéphane Dujarric.

Guterres said the elections last November provided a strong mandate for Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy to govern. The announcement that the military was taking control came on the first day Myanmar’s Parliament was to convene following the November elections.

The military has argued the vote was tainted by fraud, but the elections commission last week rejected those claims as lacking evidence.

Malaysia calls for peaceful resolution

Malaysia called on all parties to resolve any electoral disputes peacefully.

“Malaysia supports the continuation of discussion among Myanmar’s leaders to avoid adverse consequences to the people and state of Myanmar, especially in the current, difficult COVID-19 pandemic situation,” its foreign ministry said in a statement.

Suu Kyi’s party urges Myanmar’s people to oppose ‘coup’

The National League for Democracy (NLD) released a statement from its chief Suu Kyi, saying the military’s actions were unjustified and went against the constitution and will of voters.

A verified Facebook page for Suu Kyi’s party published comments it said had been written in anticipation of a coup, and which quoted her as saying people should protest against the military takeover.

“The actions of the military are actions to put the country back under a dictatorship,” it said. “I urge people not to accept this, to respond and wholeheartedly to protest against the coup by the military.”

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies

