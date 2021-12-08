Saudi Arabia’s MBS on first visit to Qatar since end of blockade

Trip by Crown Prince Mohammed comes after Saudi Arabia and allies took steps to end a years-long blockade of Qatar in early 2021.

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrived in Doha on the third stop of his tour of the Gulf states, the first visit since a years-long blockade of Qatar was withdrawn in January.

Crown Prince Mohammed was received on arrival by Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, after which the two leaders held meetings on Wednesday night.

The visit came after Saudi Arabia took steps to end the diplomatic crisis that deeply divided the international community, frayed societal ties, and tore apart a longstanding alliance of Gulf states.

Qatar is the third stop on a tour of Gulf Arab states by Crown Prince Mohammed before a Gulf summit later this month.

The summit will be the first since Saudi Arabia – together with Bahrain, Egypt, and the United Arab Emirates – agreed to end their dispute with Qatar over its foreign policy, which led them to sever diplomatic ties with Doha in June 2017.

During the regional spat, Qatar rejected the quartet’s demands – which included that it shut down the Al Jazeera Media Network and expel a small contingency of Turkish troops from its territory.

Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim, second right, sits with the Saudi crown prince on the left [State of Qatar via Getty Images]

In January, the four blockading countries agreed to end the row.

Since then, Riyadh and Cairo have appointed new ambassadors to Doha. Abu Dhabi and Manama have yet to follow suit. Qatar also re-established trade and travel links with Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Egypt, but not with Bahrain.

Qatar’s emir has travelled to Saudi Arabia and met Crown Prince Mohammed several times since the end of the dispute. Wednesday’s visit was the Saudi prince’s first official trip to Qatar since he was named crown prince in 2017.

The Saudi crown prince’s tour had already stopped in Oman and the UAE where he visited Expo 2020 in Dubai earlier on Wednesday before taking the short flight to Doha. He is still expected to travel to Bahrain and Kuwait later in the week.

Crown Prince Mohammed’s tour coincides with talks between Iran and world powers aimed at salvaging the landmark nuclear agreement signed with world powers in 2015.

Then-President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the pact in 2018 and reimposed punishing sanctions, prompting Iran to begin moving away from commitments made in the deal. Tehran has denied seeking nuclear weapons, and has said its efforts are for energy purposes only.

While relations among the GCC are underpinned by cultural, religious and tribal ties, they have widely different foreign policy stances on Iran.

Oman, Kuwait and Qatar have all maintained relations with Tehran, while Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the UAE have seen tensions spike.