Helicopter crashes with India’s defence chief on board: Air force

Helicopter carrying General Bipin Rawat crashes in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, the Indian Air Force tweets.

A helicopter carrying India’s defence chief General Bipin Rawat has crashed in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, the air force said.

“An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu,” the Indian Air Force said on Twitter on Wednesday.

The air force did not say whether Rawat was injured in the accident.

Hoping for the safety of CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife and others onboard the chopper. Prayers for speedy recovery. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 8, 2021

India’s public broadcaster Prasar Bharati said three injured people have been taken to a hospital.

Television images showed the helicopter in flames as local residents tried to douse it.

#WATCH | Latest visuals from the spot (between Coimbatore and Sulur) where a military chopper crashed in Tamil Nadu. CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, his staff and some family members were in the chopper. (Video Source: Locals involved in search and rescue operation) pic.twitter.com/YkBVlzsk1J — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2021

Rawat is the most senior official in the Indian military and an adviser to the defence ministry. He assumed the newly created post last year after retiring as army chief.

The Press Trust of India news agency said the Mi-17V5 helicopter was on its way from an air force base to the army defence services college when it crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu.

More details awaited.