Myanmar’s deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi has been sentenced to four years in prison on charges of incitement and breaching coronavirus restrictions in a case her supporters say is politically motivated.

President Win Myint was also sentenced to four years as the court handed down its first verdicts on Monday against the civilian leaders detained after a military coup on February 1.

Here is how the world reacted to the judgment:

United Kingdom

“The sentencing of Aung San Suu Kyi is another appalling attempt by Myanmar’s military regime to stifle opposition and suppress freedom and democracy,” UK’s Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said.

“The United Kingdom calls on the regime to release political prisoners, engage in dialogue and allow a return to democracy. The arbitrary detention of elected politicians only risks further unrest.”

China

“As a friendly neighbour, we sincerely hope that all parties in Myanmar will proceed from the long-term interests of the country, bridge their differences under the constitutional and legal framework, and continue to advance the hard-earned democratic transition suitable for Myanmar’s national conditions,” Zhao Lijian, spokesperson for China’s foreign ministry, said.

United Nations

“The conviction of the State Counsellor following a sham trial in secretive proceedings before a military controlled court is nothing but politically motivated,” Michelle Bachelet, UN rights chief, said in a statement.

Myanmar opposition

“I don’t expect anything out of this broken justice system.” Maw Htun Aung, deputy minister of Myanmar’s exile opposition national unity government, said.