Palestinian minor killed by Israel army after alleged car ramming

Sixteen-year-old Younis shot by soldiers at the Jbara checkpoint before being transferred to Meir Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Occupied West Bank – The Israeli army has shot and killed a Palestinian minor after he allegedly drove his car into a military checkpoint in the northern occupied West Bank.

An Israeli soldier was injured in Monday’s alleged attack carried out by the minor who has been identified as 16-year-old Mohammad Nidal Younis from the city of Nablus.

He was shot by soldiers at the Jbara checkpoint, south of Tulkarem city, before being transferred to Meir Hospital in Kfar Saba where he was pronounced dead.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health has not confirmed the killing of the teenager or his identity.

Israeli health officials said the 34-year-old injured soldier was in a serious but stable condition with head and chest injuries.

On Saturday evening, Israeli forces shot and killed 25-year-old Palestinian man Mohammad Salima after he carried out a stabbing attack near the Old City in occupied East Jerusalem.

Footage shot by bystanders appeared to show Israeli police officers continuing to shoot Salima from point-blank range while he was lying on the ground and not appearing to pose a threat, drawing sharp condemnation from Palestinian officials and human rights groups, including the United Nations human rights office, who described it as an “execution”.