At least 14 people have been killed, dozens injured and hundreds of families left homeless after Mount Semeru’s eruption on Saturday.

Surrounded by an apocalyptic scene of molten ash and mud, residents living in the shadow of Indonesia’s Mount Semeru combed through ruined belongings after their homes were blanketed by the volcanic eruption on Saturday.

Fathers cradled distressed daughters, elderly villagers heaved mattresses on their backs and farmers carried goats that had survived, trying to salvage what they could from where their village once existed.

“We did not know it was hot mud,” said Bunadi, a resident of Kampung Renteng village.

“All of a sudden, the sky turned dark as rains and hot smoke came.”

Rescue personnel search for villagers in an area covered in volcanic ash at Sumber Wuluh village in Lumajang Juni Kriswanto/AFP]

The eruption has killed 14 people and injured 56, a disaster mitigation agency official said on Sunday.

The injuries, 35 of which were severe, were lower than the previous count of 98. The official also said 1,300 people had been evacuated.

It also left many homeless and hundreds into shelters.

At a local mosque, mothers sat on the floor next to their sleeping children, fortunate to have escaped the deluge that encased entire villages in ash and left dozens with severe burns.

‘Almost saved’

Some returned to their ghost towns after the eruption despite the risks to their health from filthy air, desperate to pick up the pieces from the acrid sea of mud.

In one home in Lumajang district in East Java, plates, pots and bowls sat on a table as if dinner was being served, but the food had been replaced with servings of volcanic ash.

Some searched desperately for missing friends and relatives.

“There were 10 people carried away by the mud flow,” said Salim, another resident of Kampung Renteng. “One of them was almost saved. He was told to run away but said, ‘I can’t, who will feed my cows?'”

A man brings his buffaloes for evacuation past houses covered with ash following an eruption of Mount Semeru, seen in the background, in Lumajang, East Java, Indonesia [AP Photo]

Roofs of houses in the village of Sumber Wuluh poked out from layers of thick mud, highlighting the sheer volume that descended on the area.

Cows either lay dead or clung to life with their flesh ripped off by the searing heat.

A cigarette hung from the mouth of one evacuee as he was pulled to safety, while rescuers dressed in orange uniforms worked against a hellish dark-grey backdrop.

One group of Sumber Wuluh residents stood together in the ash, looking towards Semeru’s crater as smoke continued to billow.

With blackened, leafless trees, submerged cars and buckled buildings all around, they and their animals were the only life where all else had fallen quiet.

Indonesia, an archipelago with more than 270 million people, is prone to earthquakes and volcanic activity because it sits along the Pacific “Ring of Fire”, a horseshoe-shaped series of fault lines.