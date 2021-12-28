Egypt digitally ‘unwraps’ mummy of Pharaoh Amenhotep I

Researchers unearth new mummification techniques used for Pharaoh Amenhotep I whose rule dates back to the 1500s BC.

Egypt has digitally “unwrapped” the mummy of famed Pharaoh Amenhotep I, revealing its secrets for the first time since it was discovered in 1881 without disturbing his funerary mask.

Thanks to the advanced digital 3D imagery, researchers unearthed new mummification techniques used for the pharaoh, who ruled from 1525 to 1504 BC.

The research was led by Sahar Saleem, a professor of radiology at Cairo University, and renowned Egyptologist Zahi Hawass, a former antiquities minister, the tourism and antiquities ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Saleem and Hawass used advanced X-ray technology, CT [computed tomography] scanning, as well as advanced computer software programs to digitally unwrap the mummy of Amenhotep I in a safe non-invasive method without the need to touch the mummy,” it added.

“The Egyptian study revealed for the first time the face of King Amenhotep I, his age, health condition, in addition to many secrets about the mummy’s unique mummification and reburial.”

A 3D reconstruction of Amenhotep I’s head, done using CT [Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities/Handout via AFP]

Analysis showed Amenhotep I was the first pharaoh to be mummified with arms crossed and the last not to have had his brain removed from the skull.

The tomography scan also revealed that the pharaoh, who conducted several military campaigns during his 21-year rule, had died at the age of 35, apparently of injury or illness.

The mummy, discovered in Luxor, southern Egypt, is the only one not to have had its tight bands unrolled by archaeologists, in order to preserve the mask and garlands of flowers that surround it like hair.