‘Moral giant’: How the world reacted to Desmond Tutu’s death

The archbishop’s legacy as an ‘anti-apartheid hero’ is remembered in South Africa and around the world.

The death of South Africa’s Archbishop Desmond Tutu, a veteran of the struggle against apartheid and Nobel Peace Prize winner, has seen condolences pour in from leaders around the world.

Tutu died on Sunday aged 90.

South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday announced the death of 90-year-old Tutu, saying his loss was “another chapter of bereavement in our nation’s farewell to a generation of outstanding South Africans who have bequeathed us a liberated South Africa.”

This is how the world reacted to the news of his death:

South Africa

“Desmond Tutu was a patriot without equal; a leader of principle and pragmatism who gave meaning to the biblical insight that faith without works is dead,” Ramaphosa said.

John Steenhuisen, leader of the South African opposition party Democratic Alliance, said “a true South African giant has left us today, but his spirit will live on in the everyday kindness we South Africans show each other, and in our continued effort to build a united, successful, non-racial South Africa for all … When we lost our way, he was the moral compass that brought us back.”

Kenya

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta said Tutu’s passing was “a big blow not only to the Republic of South Africa, where he leaves behind huge footprints as an anti-apartheid hero, but to the entire African continent where he is deeply respected and celebrated as a peacemaker”.

“Archbishop Tutu inspired a generation of African leaders who embraced his non-violent approaches in the liberation struggle,” he said.

Nelson Mandela Foundation

The Nelson Mandela Foundation, dedicated to the South African anti-apartheid political leader and an ally of Tutu, praised the archbishop’s legacy.

“His contributions to struggles against injustice, locally and globally, are matched only by the depth of his thinking about the making of liberatory futures for human societies. He was an extraordinary human being. A thinker. A leader. A shepherd,” it said.

Bernice King

The daughter of Martin Luther King, the American Baptist minister and activist who campaigned for the rights of the Black community, also shared her sorrow.

“I’m saddened to learn of the death of global sage, human rights leader, and powerful pilgrim on earth … we are better because he was here,” Bernice King said.

Dalai Lama

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama called Tutu a “true humanitarian”. In a letter to Tutu’s daughter Mpho Tutu, the Dalai Lama said they had enjoyed an enduring friendship, fuelled by their common desire for reconciliation.

“We have lost a great man, who lived a truly meaningful life. He was devoted to the service of others, especially those who are least fortunate. I am convinced the best tribute we can pay him and keep his spirit alive is to do as he did and constantly look to see how we too can be of help to others,” the Dalai Lama wrote.

United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was “deeply saddened” by Tutu’s death, calling him a “critical figure” in defeating apartheid and building a new South Africa.

“He was a critical figure in the fight against apartheid and in the struggle to create a new South Africa – and will be remembered for his spiritual leadership and irrepressible good humour,” Johnson tweeted.

Norway

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere said Tutu was “a great little man who showed the power of reconciliation and forgiveness”.

“Tutu’s point was that injustice and abuse must not be forgotten, but that at the same time it must not be avenged if a society was to move on,” Stoere said.

Palestine Liberation Organization

Wasel Abu Yousef, member of the executive committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization, remembered Tutu as “one of the biggest supporters of the Palestinian cause”.

“He had always advocated the rights of the Palestinians to gain their freedom and rejected Israeli occupation and Apartheid,” Abu Yousef said.