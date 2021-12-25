Thousands of flights cancelled globally as Omicron mars Christmas

Airline carriers scrapped at least 2,366 flights worldwide on Friday, which fell on Christmas Eve, while nearly 9,000 flights were delayed.

Commercial airlines around the world cancelled more than 4,300 flights over the Christmas weekend, as a mounting wave of COVID-19 infections driven by the Omicron variant created greater uncertainty and misery for holiday travellers.

The latest development comes as COVID-19 infections have surged in several countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom and France in recent days, prompting the re-imposition of measures such as the use of masks, vaccination mandates and travel restrictions in several countries.

Here are the latest updates for Saturday:

11 mins ago (01:20 GMT)

Health expert highlights importance wearing mask to fight COVID

📍Just went to a major retail store—almost nobody wearing masks, and even then—only flimsy masks under their noses. I asked two mask wearers why not wear a KN95–their response… ➡️“I don’t know what that is” & “I can’t afford that fancy stuff”. We’ve failed somewhere horribly.😢 pic.twitter.com/vUh8jaQejt — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) December 24, 2021

52 mins ago (00:40 GMT)

US Navy warship sidelined with COVID-19 outbreak

A US Navy warship has paused its deployment to South America because of a coronavirus outbreak, the Navy said Friday.

The USS Milwaukee, a littoral combat ship, is staying in port at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, where it had stopped for a scheduled port visit. It began its deployment from Mayport, Florida, on December 14 and was heading into the US Southern Command region.

The Navy said in a statement that the ship’s crew is “100% immunized” and that all of those who tested positive for COVID-19 have been isolated on the ship away from other crew members. The number of crew testing positive was not disclosed. The ship has a crew of a little more than 100.

The Navy said that “a portion” of those infected are having mild symptoms and that the specific variant is not yet known. COVID-19 cases have surged across the country due to the highly contagious Omicron coronavirus variant.

3 hours ago (22:43 GMT)

Antetokounmpo clears NBA’s COVID protocols

The Milwaukee Bucks received an early Christmas present in the form of two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo clearing the National Basketball Association’s health and safety protocols on Friday.

However, Antetokounmpo’s status remains up in the air for Milwaukee’s Christmas Day showdown against the visiting Boston Celtics on Saturday afternoon.

For their part, the Celtics officially placed five more players into COVID protocols on Friday, bringing the team’s total to 12.

3 hours ago (22:35 GMT)

Blinken thanks South Africa in call with counterpart Naledi Pandor

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke via phone with his South African counterpart Naledi Pandor about an earlier announcement that the US plans to lift travel restrictions on several southern African nations, imposed last month amid fears over the Omicron variant.

“The Secretary again thanked South Africa’s scientists and government for their transparency and expertise,” State Department Spokesman Ned Price said in a statement describing the call.

“He emphasized the importance of the longstanding partnership between the United States and South Africa to combat the impacts of COVID-19.”

4 hours ago (21:29 GMT)

More than 4,000 Christmas flights cancelled worldwide

