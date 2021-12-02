The chancellor announces resignation less than two months after taking office from his scandal-plagued predecessor, Sebastian Kurz.

Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg has said he will step down in a move that came less than two months after taking office.

In a statement released on Thursday, Schallenberg said he will continue in office until his conservative Austrian People’s Party (OeVP) agrees on its next leader.

“I firmly believe that both positions – head of government and leader of the Austrian party with the most votes – should soon once again be held by the same person,” Schallenberg said.

“I am therefore making my post as chancellor available as soon as the relevant course has been set within the party.”

The conservative politician’s announcement comes hours after his scandal-plagued predecessor, Sebastian Kurz, announced he was stepping down as party leader and parliamentary group leader of the OeVP.

Schallenberg’s resignation heralds more turmoil at the top of Austrian politics, in particular for the conservative party.

The OeVP is currently in a fragile governing coalition with the Greens.

More soon…