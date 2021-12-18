Qatar beats Egypt to clinch third place at FIFA Arab Cup 2021

Qatar has joined the podium of the 2021 FIFA Arab Cup after defeating Egypt on penalties in the tournament’s third-place match.

The heated game on Saturday seemed like it could be heading in either direction as both teams managed near-equal possession of the ball, with Egypt slightly taking the upper hand in the final minutes.

But the match at Doha’s Stadium 974 went to extra time after Egypt’s several attempts on goal were stopped by Qatar’s illustrious goalkeeper Meshaal Barsham.

No goals were scored either in the extra 30 minutes. In the dramatic penalty shootout that followed, Qatar won by 5-4, with Barsham again the hero.





Later on Saturday, Tunisia will be hoping to cause an upset when they take on African champions Algeria for the title.

Both teams had scored in the final minutes of stoppage time of their respective semi-final fixtures to clinch a spot in Saturday’s highly anticipated final at Al Bayt Stadium.

The match, which coincides with Qatar’s national day celebrations, seals a successful tournament for the hosts ahead of next year’s World Cup.