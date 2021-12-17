Skip links

Dozens feared dead in building fire in Japan’s Osaka

NHK says 27 people are feared dead after a fire breaks out at a building in western Osaka.

Firefighters work at the scene, where 27 people were feared dead after a blaze at a building in Osaka, on December 17, 2021 [Jiji Press/ AFP]
Published On 17 Dec 2021

Dozens of people are feared dead after a blaze at a building in western Japan, according to the NHK broadcaster.

The fire broke out on the fourth or fifth floor of an eight-story building in a shopping and entertainment area in the city of Osaka on Friday, NHK said.

Twenty-eight people were believed to be affected, 27 of whom were found in a state of heart and lung failure, NHK reported.

The fire was extinguished but the cause of the blaze and other details were not immediately known.

More soon …

Source: News Agencies

