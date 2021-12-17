Japan’s strict border controls have locked out foreign academics and challenged the country’s soft power push.
Dozens feared dead in building fire in Japan’s Osaka
NHK says 27 people are feared dead after a fire breaks out at a building in western Osaka.
Published On 17 Dec 2021
Dozens of people are feared dead after a blaze at a building in western Japan, according to the NHK broadcaster.
The fire broke out on the fourth or fifth floor of an eight-story building in a shopping and entertainment area in the city of Osaka on Friday, NHK said.
Twenty-eight people were believed to be affected, 27 of whom were found in a state of heart and lung failure, NHK reported.
The fire was extinguished but the cause of the blaze and other details were not immediately known.
More soon …
Source: News Agencies