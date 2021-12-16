The remaining 12 Canadian and US missionaries kidnapped in October by the 400 Mawozo gang now released, police said.

A group of Canadian and US missionaries kidnapped in October by a gang in Haiti has been released.

“We confirm the release of the 12 people who remained” hostages, Haitian police spokesman Gary Desrosiers told the AFP news agency on Thursday. “We cannot give more details at the moment.”

The missionaries and family members, a group of 16 Americans and one Canadian, were abducted on October 16. They had travelled to the Caribbean nation on a trip organised by Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries.

There were five children in the group, including an eight-month-old. Their Haitian driver also was abducted, according to a local human rights organisation.

The missionaries were abducted by a gang known as 400 Mawozo after visiting an orphanage, Haitian authorities said, and five of the hostages had been released in recent weeks.

“We glorify God for answered prayer – the remaining twelve hostages are free!” Christian Aid Ministries said on its website on Thursday.

“Join us in praising God that all 17 of our loved ones are now safe.” The Ohio-based group said it hopes to provide more information later.





The kidnappers had originally demanded a ransom of $1 million per hostage.

FBI agents, Haitian authorities and the anti-kidnapping unit of the national police had been negotiating with the gang.

The kidnappings came amid a surge in gang violence in Haiti, which has seen heightened political instability following the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in July.