President Kais Saied says Tunisia will hold a referendum on a new constitution in July 2022 before general elections in December.

Tunisia will hold a referendum on constitutional reform on July 25 and new parliamentary elections on December 17, 2022, President Kais Saied has announced months after sacking the democratically elected government.

Changes to the constitution would follow a public online consultation starting in January, he said in a speech on Monday, adding the parliament would remain suspended until a new one was elected.

Saied on July 25 had sacked the government, suspended parliament and seized wide-ranging powers, following months of economic and political turmoil in the country – the birthplace of the Arab Spring uprisings. Critics denounced his move as a coup.

The president defended his takeover as the only way to end governmental paralysis after years of political squabbling and economic stagnation.

Saied had told ministers earlier in the day that “a series of measures will be announced in the coming hours today or tomorrow, for recourse to the sovereignty of the people”.

The 2014 constitution, which put in place a hybrid presidential-parliamentary system, was seen as a compromise between powerful Islamist-inspired Ennahdha party and its secular rivals.

But many Tunisians see the political system it created as having failed, creating corruption and endless blockages without resolving deep social and economic problems.

