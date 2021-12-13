Israeli PM Naftali Bennett meets crown prince on first UAE visit

Bennett says his visit reflects a ‘new reality’ for the region, as official says talks expected to focus on trade links.

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan hosted Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in the first-ever public meeting between the United Arab Emirates’ de facto ruler and an Israeli leader.

Bennett met Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan on Monday at his private palace, Israeli officials said, following the PM’s arrival in the Emirati capital late on Sunday.

Bennett, who was expected to focus on trade links, according to his spokesperson, said his visit reflected a “new reality” for the region.

“In my opinion, this is … the new reality this region is witnessing, and we are working together to ensure a better future for our children,” he told the UAE’s official WAM news agency.

Bennett’s visit comes just over a year after the wealthy Gulf state forged diplomatic ties with Israel under a series of US-brokered deals known as the Abraham Accords.

The Israeli prime minister praised the peace agreement for establishing a “new, deep and solid structure for diplomatic, economic and cultural relations” in the region, WAM reported.

“The relations between the two countries have strengthened in all fields, and I am very satisfied with that, as many cooperation agreements were concluded in the fields of trade, research and development, and cyber security, health, education, aviation and more, I look forward to the continued development and consolidation of relations.”

A statement on WAM said Sheikh Mohammed voiced hope for “stability in the Middle East”.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said the region is witnessing a new reality [Haim Zach/Government Press Office (GPO)/via Reuters]

Releasing photographs of Bennett and Sheikh Mohammed smiling and shaking hands, the Israeli leader’s office described the meeting as “historic”.

Bennett was also scheduled to meet the UAE’s technology and transport ministers during his visit, Israeli officials said.

Israel is also making a diplomatic push against renewed international talks with Iran over the Islamic republic’s nuclear programme. Israel’s ambassador to Abu Dhabi said the issue of Iran was on the agenda for Monday’s talks.

While Bennett is the first Israeli prime minister to visit the UAE, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid made a landmark trip in June, opening an embassy in Abu Dhabi and a consulate in Dubai.