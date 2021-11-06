Multiple people wounded in knife attack on German train

Man arrested in connection with attack on a high-speed train travelling between the cities of Regensburg and Nuremberg.

A knife attack on a high-speed train in Germany has injured several people, police have confirmed.

Local police told The Associated Press news agency that they received a call about the attack at approximately 9am local time (08:00 GMT) on Saturday morning,

The train in question, one of Germany’s high-speed ICE trains, was travelling between the Bavarian cities of Regensburg and Nuremberg at the time of the attack.

One man has been arrested in connection with the attack at the train station in Seubersdorf, where the train is currently stopped, police said. Police said multiple people were injured but were unable to provide a specific number.

“According to preliminary information, several people were injured,” police in Neumarkt in der Oberpfalz said in a statement, assuring that “there is now no more danger”.





The Bild newspaper said at least three people had been hurt, two of them seriously.

A police spokeswoman said that none of their lives was in danger.

So far, there is no information available about the attacker or his possible motives.

Bavarian state police are on the scene in Seubersdorf, local police confirmed.

A spokesperson for the German railway network confirmed that the station in Seubersdorf has been closed since approximately 9am and that train travel between Regensburg and Nuremberg has been suspended.

Germany has had violent incidents in recent years from armed groups and the far-right.

Several attacks have been committed since 2015.

On June 25, three people were killed and five others injured in a knife attack in Wuerzburg, southern Germany.