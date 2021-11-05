Biden asks US House to vote for $3tr budget, infrastructure bills

Democrats appear to be in disarray as leaders press rank-and-file members to vote for Biden’s agenda.

Democrats in the United States House of Representatives were careening towards breakthrough votes on two key pieces of President Joe Biden’s agenda; a $1.75 trillion spending and tax plan, and a $1.25 trillion infrastructure bill.

At the White House on Friday, President Biden was making phone calls to individual House legislators pressing them to vote “yes” on his Build Back Better plan as House Democratic leaders were still whipping votes in their caucus.

“Right now, we stand on the cusp of historic economic progress,” Biden said. “Two bills that, together, will create millions of jobs, grow the economy and invest our nation and our people.”

At stake in the process are Biden’s social welfare and climate policy proposals likely to define the balance of his presidency and the politics of the US’s 2022 elections. The bill includes child care and family leave benefits for working Americans and more than $500bn for clean energy and climate policies.

Biden and Democrats got a warning signal from voters in Virginia’s election on November 2 when a Republican challenger defeated a favoured Democrat for the state governorship. In New Jersey, a powerful Democratic state legislator was unseated by an unlikely Republican challenger.

“I’m asking every House member … to vote ‘yes’ on both these bills right now. Send infrastructure bill to my desk. Send the Build Back Better bill to the Senate. This will be such a boost when it occurs,” Biden said in remarks at the White House on Friday.

Behind the scenes, House leaders were working to resolve questions from legislators about the net cost to the US treasury of the taxes and spending authorised in the budget.

President Joe Biden was still trying to round up the votes he needs in Congress for his Build Back Better plan [Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters]

With the draft legislation only finalised late on November 4, the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) has not yet produced a score of the legislation’s financial impact.

A group of centrist Democrats in the House were Friday demanding a CBO score, which could take more than a week, be made available before voting.

While some Republicans support the bipartisan infrastructure bill already approved by the Senate, Republicans have been vehemently opposed to Biden’s budget plan.

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy said on Friday the latest election results in Virginia and New Jersey “sent a mandate to their elected officials stop catering to the progressive left and work on solutions that will prove the lives of your constituents”, McCarthy said.

“The vote today is rushed and irresponsible,” McCarthy said Friday, saying that “not one person in the House” has had an opportunity to read the final text of the bill.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, the No 2 House Democrat, warned on November 4, the chamber may be required to remain in session through the weekend in order to pass the president’s agenda.

Hoyer said staff aides were working on getting the CBO score of the budget legislation completed but said leadership did not view it as necessary for House passage.

The Senate will require a CBO report and is expected to comb through details of the House budget bill next week before making changes to the legislation as soon as November 15.

Democratic Senator Joe Manchin ( left) seen here in the Senate hallways with Republican Mitt Romney on November 4 (right), is a holdout vote on Biden’s plan. [Carolyn Kaster/AP Photo]

A separate analysis of the bill by the bipartisan House Joint Committee on Taxation concluded the bill would not add to future budget deficits, bolstering Democratic claims the new spending proposals are paid for with new tax revenue.

Biden on Friday hailed a new labour market report that showed better than expected job growth in the US and unemployment of 4.6 percent, a major improvement as the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic appeared to recede.

The president’s job approval ratings in US public opinion polls have dropped in the past two months as the US economic recovery appeared to stall amid renewed fears of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Republicans, who as the minority in the House cannot block the legislation, used delay tactics on Friday to make the process painful for majority Democrats.

“Democrats are in disarray and it shows,” said Republican Representative Andy Biggs who demanded the House vote on a motion to adjourn.

“We should adjourn until they are ready to vote, if they get the votes for their abominable legislation,” Biggs said.

Democrats rejected Biggs’s motion on Friday morning.