Nations are adopting differing levels of border control with countries such as Israel, Morocco and Japan closing their borders entirely, while others have only tightened COVID testing at the border.

Total bans

China – China already had stringent border controls in place, with only citizens and resident permit holders allowed into the country.

Israel – Israel banned foreigners from entering the country for 14 days. Israeli citizens will be able to come back to the country but will need to quarantine, even if fully vaccinated.

Japan – Japan closed its borders to non-citizens for one month, this includes foreign exchange students and those travelling for business.

Morocco – Morocco suspended all incoming flights for two weeks.

Partial bans

Angola – Angola announced it will close its borders with countries in southern Africa including Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Tanzania and Zimbabwe until January 5.

Australia – Australia halted all flights from Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Seychelles, South Africa and Zimbabwe for at least 14 days.

Brazil – Brazil closed its border to flights from Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Cambodia – Cambodia banned travellers from Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Malawi, Angola, and Zambia.

Canada – Canada banned non-citizens who have travelled to Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe since November 12.

Egypt – Egypt halted direct flights from Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Fiji – Fiji already had strict border controls, and only citizens can enter the country.

France – France stopped flights from Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Germany – Germany has suspended all flights from Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Indonesia – Indonesia banned any foreigners who spent the last 14 days in Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Italy – Italy suspended the arrival of anyone who has travelled to Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe in the last 14 days.

Kuwait – Kuwait halted direct flights from Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe, with non-citizens not permitted to enter if they have travelled to those countries.

Maldives – Foreigners who have travelled to or through Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe within the past 14 days will be denied entry.

Malta – Malta banned travel to and from Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe

Netherlands – The Netherlands has suspended flights from Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe carrying non-citizens.

New Zealand – New Zealand is only allowing citizens into the country. Any foreign travellers from Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Seychelles, South Africa and Zimbabwe will be denied entry.

Oman – Oman has suspended flights from Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe and anyone who travelled to these countries in the past 14 days will also be banned from entry.

Pakistan – Pakistan closed its borders to Botswana, Hong Kong, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia and South Africa.

Philippines – The Philippines halted inbound flights from Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe until December 15.

Russia – Russia suspended entry of non-Russians who travelled through Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Madagascar, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Tanzania and Zimbabwe.

Rwanda – Rwanda suspended all direct flights to and from southern Africa.

Saudi Arabia – Saudi Arabia halted flights from Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, and Zimbabwe and non-citizens who have spent the past 14 days in the listed countries will be barred from entry

Singapore – Any non-citizens from Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, and Zimbabwe will be barred from entering Singapore.

Sri Lanka – Foreigners from Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Namibia, South Africa, and Zimbabwe will be barred from entry.

Thailand – Thailand enforced a travel ban on those from Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique Namibia, South Africa, and Zimbabwe from December.

Turkey – Turkey banned arrivals from Botswana, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe.

United Arab Emirates – Travellers from Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, and Zimbabwe are restricted from travelling to the UAE.

United Kingdom – The UK added Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Namibia, South Africa, and Zimbabwe to its red list.

United States – The US restricted non-citizens from Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, and Zimbabwe from entering the country.