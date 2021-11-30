The highly transmissible new variant has now been detected in at least 19 countries, raising concerns about the spread of COVID.

The Omicron coronavirus variant has been detected in at least 19 countries since November 24.

On Monday, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned that the global risk from the spread of Omicron was “very high” and urged 194 member nations to speed the delivery of vaccinations to high-risk groups.

No Omicron-linked deaths have yet been reported, though further research is needed to assess its potential to escape protection against immunity induced by vaccines and previous infections, the WHO added.

The map below highlights the countries that have reported Omicron cases. (The map will be updated as more information becomes available)

The countries/territories include:

Australia, Austria, Belgium, Botswana, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Hong Kong, Israel, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, Portugal, Reunion, South Africa, Spain, Switzerland and the United Kingdom