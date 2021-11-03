Iran says foiled US navy’s attempt to seize tanker in Sea of Oman

Iranian state TV describes the incident as a failed attempt to ‘steal’ oil as Tehran prepares for nuclear talks slated for this month.

Iran says it has thwarted an attempt by the US navy to seize a tanker in the Sea of Oman carrying its oil, state television reported.

It gave no details of the date of the incident or the country where the vessel is registered in the report which comes amid faltering efforts to revive Iran’s nuclear deal with world powers that would see a lifting of US sanctions on its oil exports.

“American forces pursued the tanker by helicopters and warships but failed to capture it,” Iran’s IRNA news agency said, adding that the tanker is now in Iran’s territorial waters.

Iranian state TV on Wednesday described the incident as a failed attempt to “steal” oil. It also fell short of saying when the incident took place.

The development comes in advance of the nuclear talks slated to be held later this month.

Al Jazeera’s Ali Hashem said that there seems to be “a pattern” related to a “confrontation” that came after Washington pulled out of the Iran nuclear deal in 2018.

There were “tankers that were set on fire, there were bombs on tankers, there were attempts to seize tankers – so this is not new, it’s just escalating,” Hashem said from the Qatari capital, Doha.

“As for the Iranians and the Americans, there were other incidents before,” he said, referring to previous and similar cases.





Nuclear diplomacy

Negotiations with the remaining parties to the 2015 nuclear deal are scheduled to resume at the end of November.

The administration of US President Joe Biden has warned repeatedly that time is running out to reverse the US withdrawal from the deal ordered by his predecessor Donald Trump.

Washington is not directly participating in the talks but is taking part through European Union intermediaries.

Trump’s abandonment of the agreement and reimposition of sweeping economic sanctions prompted Iran to suspend many of the commitments it made in return for the lifting of the sanctions.

Western governments issued a joint statement on Saturday expressing “grave” concern over Iran’s production of highly enriched uranium, which they said met “no credible civilian need”.

Iran retorted that the output was “for medical supply and for use as fuel in the Tehran research reactor”, and reiterated its readiness to resume talks – which have been on hold since before President Ebrahim Raisi’s election in June.